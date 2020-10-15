Football Tips: The best bets from the Football...Only Bettor team

Listen to the podcast here and read below for a summary of the panel's best bets

Champions League - Outright winner

Mark O'Haire: "This is no ordinary year in the Champions League. There are opportunities to get outsiders on side at big prices. It's very exciting for a punter."

Kevin Hatchard: "Of the teams at the top of the market, Bayern 9/25.7 look a safer bet than Man City 5/15.8 after City imploded against Lyon.

Mark Stinchcombe: "I agree. There's been an obsession with having City as favourite based really on Pep Guardiola's name. That City defence is all at sea. Bayern are a more solid bet than City."

MO: "Liverpool 6/17.0 and Bayern are the teams that are most likely to hurt their opponents. I'm surprised Liverpool are bigger than City on the Exchange."

KH: "What about Paris Saint-Germain? Getting to last season's final must be a big psychological boost for them."

MS: "PSG are a nice price at 12.5. As for Liverpool, I think losing the crowd is an issue for them. Also, their group with Atalanta and Ajax could be tricky.

MO: The Spanish challenge is weaker than it has been for several years. Any team with composure can trouble Real Madrid 14/115.0. Barcelona 15/116.0 are in transition. But there's an opportunity for Atletico Madrid 24/125.0. I expect them to go through to the knockout stages and they will be hard to beat."

Group Stages

KH: "RB Leipzig at odds against to qualify from their group with PSG and Man Utd - that's appealing. I also fancy Zenit St Petersburg to qualify from their group with Dortmund and Lazio."

MS: I like PSG to win the Group at 4/6. Manchester United are in a bit of a mess. Dortmund to win their Group at 4/6 is a smashing bet. Atalanta to qualify at 4/6 is good too. I'll also back Atalanta to beat Mityjland and over 2.5 goals at 10/11.

MO: I've got the same bet: Atalanta to win and over 2.5 goals at 10/11 is the standout bet of the first round of matches.

Europa League - Outright winner



MO: "I don't tend to bet this market until the Champions League dropouts enter after Christmas. Spurs 7/18.0 have a good squad and a manager who's hellbent on winning trophies.

"Arsenal's priorities will be elsewhere. Spurs group is very passable. They're fair favourites to win the tournament but you just don't know who'll drop into this competition in January and change the landscape of the competition."

Euro 2020 play-offs

MS: "It doesn't make sense for the draw to be the outsider in the Euro 2020 qualifications play-offs , especially with home advantage wiped out by the absence of fans. Scotland's trip to Serbia, for example. Chuck all the draws in a Yankee to make the inevitable boredom more interesting."

Premier League matches this weekend

Everton v Liverpool

MO: "Liverpool 10/111.91 look a bit short. That said, it's 10 years since Everton's last win over Liverpool. They do, however, have a habit of frustrating Liverpool at Goodison. I think Everton can be competitive in this. Everton +0.75 goals."

"I also like 15/8 on 'No' to a goal scored in both halves. It wouldn't surprise me if this was a slow burner. Referee Michael Oliver is in charge and he has given 28% of the penalties in Premier League this season, so we could see a penalty."

MS: "Players could be getting tired, due to the lack of preseason, and we could see fewer goals this weekend than previously. I would back under 3.5 goals on the Exchange. I wouldn't put you off taking 0-0 at a very big price."



Man City v Arsenal

MS: "It's difficult to know who will play for both sides. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kevin de Bruyne are both doubts. I expect City to attack while Arsenal sit back. I like the look of Phil Foden to score at 21/10. I wouldn't put you off 12/1 on his scoring a brace."

Chelsea v Southampton

KH: "I can't see how this doesn't have plenty of goals in it."

MS: "I agree but Chelsea's attacking play hasn't been that great so far. Get with Southampton at the prices - they had the third best away record last season. Chelsea are too short at 8/151.55. I'm laying them."

Crystal Palace v Brighton

MO: I'm hopeful this won't be as awful as it usually is. Palace are trying to be progressive this season and Brighton have been one of the most exciting teams to follow so far. I'm surprised both teams to score is 10/11."

Leicester v Aston Villa

MS: "Leicester look quite big at 17/20. Villa have improved defensively and look more organised this season. Villa have quite a few players returning from international duty. There's been a bit of an overreaction to Villa's start."

MO: "Villa +.0.75 at around 4/51.8 is good - I get my stake back if they only lose by one goal. There may have been an overreaction to Villa's win over Liverpool but they've been on an upward curve since lockdown. Ollie Watkins is one to consider in the outright top goalscorer market."

Bundesliga

KH: "Dortmund too short at 4/51.82 against Hoffenheim. The other bet I like is Bayern Munich -2 v Arminia Bielefeld at 4/51.8. The promoted team have looked organised so far but this is a big step up for them."

MS: "I'm backing Borussia Monchengladbach at 10/11 to beat Wolfsburg who have won only once this season."

SPL - Celtic v Rangers

MO: "I'm looking forward to this. Rangers have been better than Celtic this season, if you look at the underlining data, and the Gers have a chance of getting something here. Celtic have players missing or doubtful due to coronavirus-related issues."

"Rangers are strong defensively. This is the best they have been for a long time. I would want to side with them in a low-scoring game. Rangers and under 3.5 goals at 20/211.95."

La Liga

KH: "A trip to Getafe is a big test for Ronald Koeman's Barcelona."

MS: "I don't see Getafe socring. Lionel Messi, Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann can unlock this Getafe defence. Most recent matches between them have been low scoring. So the question is - will Barca score? I think they will and would back them at 8/11. I would back 2-0 on the Exchange and perhaps dot a bit of money on 1-0 and 2-0 to Barca."

Ligue 1

Rennes v Dijon

MO: "Rennes are an exciting team and Dijon have been terrible so far. I would back Rennes at 4/51.81 to win. They will be challenging for the top four or top three this season."

Podcast OddsBoost, was 5/1 now 13/2

Kevin: Both teams to score in Chelsea v Southampton

Mark OH: Sheff U to beat Fulham

Mark S: Leicester to beat Aston Villa