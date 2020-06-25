Football Tips: The best bets for this weekend from the Football...Only Bettor podcast team

Premier League

Southampton v Arsenal - Thursday

Jake: Arsenal were unbeaten in eight and have no lost two in a row. From a process perspective they've been one of the worst teams in the league this season. Southampton, on the other hand, looked really fresh when winning against Norwich. Saints should be favourites and they are value to get the win at [2.76].

Aston Villa v Wolves - Saturday

Mark: Wolves have got the edge that's required to win games against struggling teams. Villa put up a decent fight at home and the price on the away win is a bit short. Instead, I'll back Wolves to win and both teams to score as a [3.7] shot. I also like Raul Jimenez to score - that's one you should look at in-play at half-time.

Crystal Palace v Burnley - Monday

Mark: Both teams could be missing their creative players and it should be a pretty dour encounter so it's all about opposing goals. The half-time 0-0 is the way to go at [2.55].

FA Cup

Norwich v Manchester United - Saturday

Jake: I like United -1.5 and United winning to nil, especially as Norwich struggle in attack. United to win to nil on the Sportsbook for around 7/5 is a sensible bet as I don't think United should have any trouble at all here.

Sheffield United v Arsenal - Sunday

Mark: Sheffield United at 2/1 at home is an overreaction to their performances in the league since the restart. We can get [2.1] on the Sheffield United Draw No Bet and similar on Asian Handicap which really appeals to me. Arsenal have started 19 away league games as favourites and won only five. They're priced up on reputation. I expect Sheffield United to at least get a draw.

Leicester v Chelsea - Sunday

Jake: Leicester have regressed as an attacking team but, barring the penalty against Brighton, they were pretty good defensively. They are not conceding many chances. We should see an even game between two possession based sides. I was surprised to see under 2.5 goals at around evens. That's an appealing bet.

Best FA Cup bets

Mark: Sheffield United draw no bet v Arsenal

Jake: Manchester United to win to nil @ 7/5

European Bets

Kevin: Bayern are value at [1.8] to beat Wolfsburg.

Mark: "Werder Bremen are [1.67] to win at home to Koln. I would oppose Bremen at that price.

Jake: Barcelona have a tough trip to Celta Vigo who are unbeaten in nine matches. They're one of the form teams in La Liga while Barca's away record under Quique Setien is not good. Lay Barca at [1.7].

Mark: Atalanta continue to impress. They are Europe's great entertainers at the moment. I like Atalanta to win against Udinese on Sunday and over 1.5 goals for a [1.8] shot.

