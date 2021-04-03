Football Tips: Sunday's best bets from the big matches in England and Europe
Get the best bets for a lively Easter Sunday of football with our experts recommending their tips for matches in the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga...
Manchester United and Tottenham are involved important matches in the race for the Premier League's top four on Sunday while in Spain the La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid face a tricky trip to Sevilla.
Get all the information, key stats and tips below.
Premier League Tactical Preview: Bruce's diamond midfield should stump Spurs
Newcastle v Tottenham
Sunday, 14:05
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
Ahead of the weekend Spurs are just two points off fourth-place Chelsea and yet Jose Mourinho's men are 4.216/5 to finish in the Champions League places. Newcastle are 1.9110/11 for relegation and desperately need to win their home matches.
Key Stat: Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League matches (L1), as many as they had in their previous 15 in the competition (D4 L7). Away from home, Spurs have won two of their last three league games (L1), more than in their previous eight on the road (W1 D3 L4)
Alex Keble says: "When Tottenham are forced to dominate possession Harry Kane is the only creative presence, dropping deep to create chances out of nothing. Newcastle's diamond midfield, then, is a good selection to crowd out the number ten zone in which Kane likes to play."
Back double chance Newcastle/draw v Spurs at 2.35/4
Aston Villa v Fulham: Grealish's return could hand edge to hosts
Aston Villa v Fulham
Sunday, 16:30
Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Fulham are 2.265/4 for relegation as they continue their survival bid with a trip to midtable Aston Villa for whom the talismanic Jack Grealish returns.
Key Stat: Fulham are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League away games, the longest such run in their top-flight history.
Simon Mail says: "In 11 of Villa's 12 league wins this season, there were no more than three goals and another low-scoring victory looks the bet this weekend."
Back Aston Villa to win and under 3.5 goals at 2.89/5 (Sportsbook)
Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Union to clinch derby victory
Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin
Sunday, 17:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video
Hertha are still not safe in the relegation battle - they're 9/1 to finish the season in the Bundesliga's bottom two - and neighbours Union would love to send their German capital rivals into the drop zone.
Key Stat: Union are unbeaten in their last 12 Bundesliga home games (W5, D7), an ongoing top-flight club record.
Tom Victor says: "Union suffered from an early red card in the reverse fixture, but home advantage - they have the second-best home xGA record in the league - is expected to be enough for Urs Fischer's men to exact some revenge."
Back the 2-0 @ 13.50
Manchester United v Brighton: Bruno can break Brighton
Manchester United v Brighton
Sunday, 19:30
Live on BT Sport 1
Manchester United are 1.51/2 to finish in the Premier League's top two which would represent progress for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his second full season in charge. But the Red Devils need to beat teams like Brighton if they're to cement their position.
Key Stat: United are looking to keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since August 2017.
Kevin Hatchard says: "Brighton won at a lacklustre Liverpool, but they have lost at Manchester City, Tottenham, Everton and Leicester City."
Back Manchester United -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.255/4
La Liga Tips: Pressure on Atletico
Sevilla 3.02/1 v Atletico Madrid 2.767/4; The Draw 3.211/5
Sunday, 20:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video
Key Stat: Under Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid have lost only one of their nine away LaLiga games against Sevilla (W4 D4).
Dan Fitch says: "Of the three teams fighting for the title, it's the leaders Atletico Madrid that have the toughest fixture this weekend, as they travel to fourth placed Sevilla."
Back the draw @ 3.211/5