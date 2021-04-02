Football Tips: Build your weekend acca with our best bets from across Europe

Chelsea to push Baggies closer to the drop

Chelsea to win to nil v West Brom at 8/11

West Brom are close to losing their Premier League status and defeat at Stamford Bridge will edge them nearer to the Championship. Chelsea's agenda is different and a win will keep them fourth but because they are playing first, will move to within two points of Leicester in third.

Scoring has been a major problem for West Brom with just one goal in their last five league games and they face the Blues who are looking to keep a clean sheet for the eighth successive league and cup game. Ten of Chelsea's 14 league wins this season have been to nil while 12 of West Brom's 17 defeats have been to nil.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who face Porto away in their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, will be expected to win to nil for the 11th time this season which is priced at 4/5.

Three of the 20 total league goals West Brom have scored, came in the first 27 minutes of the reverse fixture at the Hawthorns, but Tammy Abraham scored in injury time to snatch a point for Frank Lampard's side in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Tuchel's team is much harder to break down with just two goals conceded in his 14 games in charge of Chelsea and he has to lose.

Dortmund to edge Eintracht in a thriller

The first meeting in Frankfurt ended in a 1-1 draw and there should be goals in this fixture too. Eight of the last 10 meetings have seen three or more goals scored and both teams have scored in nine of those 10 meetings.

Before the international break, both sides were involved in high-scoring games. Eintracht's last fixture was an emphatic 5-2 home win over Union Berlin while nine of Dortmund's last 10 league encounters have seen over 2.5 total goals scored which is available at 40/85 for this weekend's contest. Neither side has been involved in a goalless draw in the Bundesliga this season.

It's not very often Erling Braut Haaland goes four games without scoring a goal, but that is in danger of happening to the Dortmund star this weekend if he fails to find the back of the net.

Haaland failed to score for Norway in their three World Cup qualifiers, but a return to the Signal Iduna Park might just be the trick for the 20-year-old to rediscover his goalscoring form for Edin Terzic's side who are fifth, four points behind their visitors.

Goal-shy Osasuna and Getafe unlikely to excite

Osasuna and Getafe match up very well for a low-scoring game. The two sides have combined for just one goal in the last three meetings since the start of last season. Jaime Mata scored that goal for Getafe in the reverse fixture at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in the opening month of the season.

Under 2.5 goals at 4/11 is the bet to consider in this fixture especially as Getafe have failed to score in exactly half of their 28 league games this season which is the most in La Liga while Osasuna are next on that list with 12 blanks.

Both teams are lacking prolific strikers with Croatian Ante Budimir leading the way for the home side with six league goals while Mata and team-mate Angel are Getafe's leading scorers in the league with five each. Getafe are ranked last with 22 goals scored in their 28 La Liga games this season. Osasuna are second last with 23.

Osasuna's previous two league games - at home to Valladolid and at basement side Huesca - ended goalless while Getafe held league leaders Atletico to a 0-0 draw before drawing 1-1 at home to Elche last time out.

Mbappe to shine in top of the table clash

Paris St-Germain are used to having things their own way in Ligue 1 winning the last three titles by double-digit margins. However, this season, they are locked in a battle with Lille who are level on points with Mauricio Pochettino's side ahead of Saturday's top of the table clash.

Lille, who have not scored in the last 366 minutes against PSG, will be trying to contain Kylian Mbappe who had mixed emotions during the international break for World Cup qualifiers. While France took control of Group C with two wins and a draw, Mbappe failed to score in the three games and had a penalty saved in the 2-0 win at Kazakhstan.

Before the international break, Mbappe was in his best form of the season with 10 goals in his last seven league and cup games. His record against Lille at the Parc des Princes is impressive with four goals in his last three starts and Mbappe is good value at 16/5 to score the first goal.

Napoli to exploit Crotone's weaknesses

Time is running out for Crotone who remain rooted to the bottom of Serie A after taking just three points from a possible 30. They, along with Schalke, are the only two sides in Europe's top five leagues who have yet to win on the road and Giovanni Stroppa's side will not be expected to end that barren run against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

In Europe's top five leagues, Bayern Munich's matches average the most goals with 4.35 per game. Second on that list are matches involving Crotone with an average of 3.64 per game.

Unfortunately, 70 of the 102 goals total goals scored have been scored by Crotone's opponents. That includes the four Napoli scored without reply in this season's reverse fixture and the Naples side will be looking for another similar result to make it four successive league wins. Over 2.5 goals is available at 9/20.

If Napoli approach this game right, they could have the points wrapped up by half-time. Crotone have conceded the most first half goals of any team in the five major leagues in Europe with 36 and in their 28 Serie A games played this season, they have trailed at half-time in 16 of them.

***

The fivefold pays out at just over 2120/1 on the sportsbook (correct at the time of publication)