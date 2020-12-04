Football Tips: Best bets for Premier League GW11, La Liga, Serie A and more

Chelsea v Leeds: Blues to win a lively clash

We've got betting previews of every Premier League clash this weekend but this one is probably the pick of Saturday's top flight action.

Chelsea and Leeds United have both been impressive this season, but Kevin Hatchard believes the hosts will come out on top this weekend.

He says:"Chelsea are flying at home and abroad, and Leeds United's cavalier style should give the Blues' attacking players the chance to shine."

Same Game Multi Tips: Best Goalscorer and Bookings bets for Premier League GW11

Jake Osgathorpe uses Infogol data to pick out the best goalscorer, booking and Same Game Multi bets for the standout games.

He says: "Out of respect for what West Ham have done this season, I am going to take United to avoid defeat as opposed to winning this game."

Dan Fitch uses Opta Stats to find bets for this weekend's Premier League matches and thinks that Spurs are great value to beat Arsenal in the North London derby.

He says: "Tottenham are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (9 - W6 D3), while only Sheffield United (13) are on a longer run without a win than Arsenal (3 - D1 L2)."

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match of GW11

Infogol's Steven Railston uses expected goals (xG) to predict the likely winners and scorelines of each Premier League match in Gameweek 11.

He says: "The Infogol model calculates a Manchester United win is likely (52%). However, it has also clearly considered West Ham's healthy habit of finding the back of the net (54% BTTS), and both sides can score on Saturday evening."

La Liga Tips: Sevilla can put Zidane under more pressure

Zinedine Zidane is struggling to turn around Real Madrid's form and Dan Fitch thinks that they could slip up again when they face Sevilla, as he previews the pick of the La Liga action and recommends bets.

He says: "Sevilla's La Liga form has improved of late, with Julen Lopetegui's team coming into this match on the back of three straight wins."

Serie A Tips: Atalanta and Juve promise goals, Milan continue to amaze

Dave Farrar previews the pick of the action from Italy's top-flight, including the Turin Derby, leaders AC Milan's trip to Sampdoria and more.

He says: "Given the evident superiority of the Rossoneri, and given the fact that they are more than likely winners here, I think that it's worth supporting them giving up a goal on the Asian Handicap, as we will get our money back should they win the game by a single goal."

Bundesliga Betting: Champions can tame Red Bulls

The German champions Bayern Munich have already beaten Borussia Dortmund twice this season, and Kevin Hatchard believes they'll see off another title challenger this weekend.

He says: "Bayern should be too strong for an off-colour Leipzig here, but the table-toppers haven't kept a single clean sheet in their last eight competitive outings."

Ligue 1 Betting: Class will tell as Lyon and Marseille set to triumph

After two winners from three selections last weekend James Eastham reveals the best picks on the latest round of matches in France's top flight.

"Nimes go into their game against Marseille this weekend on a run of five defeats from their last six matches. During this poor streak of form Nimes have scored just twice and conceded 15 times."