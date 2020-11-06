Football Tips: Best bets this weekend for Premier League and beyond

Everton v Manchester United - Match preview

Can Everton inflict a third defeat in seven days on Manchester United in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday? Mark O'Haire is backing goals.

He says: Goals have tended to flow in Everton's outings under Carlo Ancelotti - 17/27 (63%) Premier League match-ups featuring Both Teams To Score - and Saturday's showdown could follow the trends with Over 2.5 Goals appealing at 1.814/5."

Premier League - Correct score tips

After landing two winners last week Infogol's Jake Osgathorpe uses expected goals (xG) to predict the likely winners and scorelines of each match in Gameweek Eight.

He says: "Sheffield United side are averaging 1.1 xGF pg, so creating the chances is an issue, so they could struggle to test Chelsea, who themselves can rack up another big win. The Blues should win here (65%), with goals likely (54% O2.5) - 3-0."

Back the 3-0 @ 10.5

Premier League - Tactical preview

Alex Keble picks the key tactical battles this weekend and predicts a classic between Man City and Liverpool on Sunday.

He says: "This game is likely to swing from end-to-end like the very best Klopp-versus-Guardiola battles down the years."

Back over 3.5 goals in Man City v Liverpool at 11/10

FA Cup - First round TV tips

The FA Cup starts this weekend and our in-form League One expert Alan Dudman previews four of the televised matches involving third tier teams.

He says: "Keith Curle has won his six FA Cup matches against non-league opposition by an aggregate score of 24-5 across spells at Mansfield, Chester, Carlisle and his current team."

Back The Draw @ 2.26/5 in Half-Time market Oxford City v Northampton Town

Back Over 2.5 goals @ 1.814/5

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich - Der Klassiker preview

German football's biggest derby is the match of the weekend in Europe and Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard is backing a young striker to steal the show.

Kevin says: "Erling Haaland has scored 16 goals in 14 games for club and country this season, including a goal against Bayern in the DFL Supercup."

Back Erling Haaland to score at 11/10

Serie A - Weekend tipsheet

Italian football expert Dave Farrar predicts the Neroverdi will provide value despite injuries, while Juventus and Inter get the better of Lazio and Atalanta sides that are stretched thin.

He says: "Lazio held sway over Juve last season, but Pirlo gets his first chance to make his mark in this fixture on Sunday morning, and I expect him to take it, as Lazio potentially are running on fumes, and Juve are primed to take advantage."

Back Juventus to beat Lazio @ 2.01/1

La Liga - Correct score tips

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides La Liga result and scoreline predictions for every match this weekend.

He says: "Despite looking solid in the Champions League, Barcelona have just one point from their last three league games, making Saturday's meeting with Real Betis all the more important."

Back the 2-1 @ 8.4015/2

Ligue 1 - Weekend tipsheet

After securing another profit last weekend our man for all things French football James Eastham picks out the smart selections across the latest round of games in France's top flight.

He says: "Lyon have picked up seven points from a possible nine since the transfer window shut while St Etienne, on a run of five straight defeats, are one of the weakest sides in Ligue 1 right now."

Best Bet: Back Lyon -1.0&-1.5 Asian Handicap to win at home to St Etienne @ 1.910/11