Football Tips: Best bets from the Football...Only Bettor team

Listen to the podcast here and read below for a summary of their bets. Make sure you check out the podcast treble as the team landed last week's at 5/1.

Champions League odds latest

Mark: "None of the teams that finished first in their groups will want to play Atletico Madrid 21.020/1 in the first knockout round. My boys Atalanta 50.049/1 came through and whoever faces them will be in for a tough test over two legs."

Jake: "Man City 5.69/2 and Chelsea 16.015/1 came through with flying colours but they had easy groups. Tougher tests will come for City. Liverpool are going under the radar a bit. Of the outsiders Juventus 16.015/1 spring to mind. They topped their group. If they get a favourable draw their price will shorten so they could be a back-to-lay option."

Kevin: "I chose RB Leipzig 38.037/1 as a back to lay bet before the tournament began. Where are they right now?"

Mark: "Julian Nagelsmann is a fantastic manager and if you've got him in your dugout you have a chance. They're a match for anyone but I worry about them away from home against Europe's best teams."

Kevin: "Barcelona 22.021/1 are in a terrible mess on and off the field. Real Madrid remain unpredictable, you just never know which version of them will turn up."

Premier League

Manchester United v Manchester City

Jake: "At Infogol we still have United down to finish fourth. They can still be a top four team under Solskjaer. He's a good man manager but, when it comes to tactics and improving the team, he's not up to the job."

Mark: "United have taken only four points at Old Trafford in the league so far. City are 1.855/6 but they're a flawed team and I don't want to take them at that price. Two goals or three goals in the game at 2.05 appealed. But I've gone under 3.5 goals and Man City double chance at 1.84/5."

Jake: "City are a little bit short. United have shown they're capable of getting results against big teams. I expect a tight match and think it will be low-scoring. I do think that United, in spite of their problems, can get something here."

Kevin: "I love a To Score bet and I think Marcus Rashford is a bet at 5/2."

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Mark: "At 7.413/2 Spurs have the potential to win the Premier League this season. It's an unusual season, and we've seen surprises, although it's up to you whether you see Spurs as surprise champions."

Jake: "They have a really deep squad and Jose Mourinho has balanced the Europa League and Premier League very well so far. I'm not jumping on their title bandwagon just yet. Going away to Palace is the type of game that will, or will not, win Spurs the title. Palace will try to sit back and counter-attack. I don't see Spurs racking up a score here, although they could nick a late winner. The bet is under 2.5 goals at 2.021/1.

Mark: Spurs are over-priced and I like the 1.784/5 on them winning.

Wolves v Aston Villa

Jake: "Two teams that create chances and concede them. No team has racked up as many non-penalty chances as Villa in the top flight this season. They are rested after last week's postponement too. Wolves front three is very threatening and entertaining to watch and I'm backing over 2.5 goals at 11/10."

Everton v Chelsea

Mark: "It's Chelsea all the way in this. They are one of the best bets in the Premier League this weekend. I also like the look of overs. Everton are missing players and I think the balance of their team is off. Chelsea to win and over 1.5 goals at 1.9720/21."

Arsenal v Burnley

Jake: "Arsenal deservedly sit in the bottom half of the table. Their expected goals numbers are those of a team around the bottom four, in fact they're on a par with Sheffield United at the moment. Burnley are a solid defensive unit and will sit deep here. I can't believe Arsenal are 1.68/13. I have to lay them. If you want more security I wouldn't put you off backing Burnley on the Asian Handicap."

Leicester v Brighton

Mark: "Leicester are slightly over-rated here. They were lucky to win last weekend. Both teams to score at 1.84/5 is a really interesting bet here. The market isn't anticipating goals but I am."

European Leagues

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Mark: "If you're going to back Real Madrid to win La Liga do it now. If they win this match their current price 3.55/2 will shorten. Diego Simeone's Atletico will adopt a defensive mentality but for Real too it's a case of protect and preserve. My bet for this match is under 2.5 goals at 1.758/11. I wouldn't put anyone off backing a goalless draw."

Jake: "I've taken under 2.5 goals to but I've used the same game multi too to add Real/Draw and boost the odds to 2.111/10."



Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

Mark: "I wouldn't be surprised if Union score here even though they're missing their key player - Max Kruse. I'm backing Bayern -1 or -1.5."

Kevin: "Bayern half-time/full-time at 1.910/11 was one bet that stood out for me."

PSG v Lyon

Jake: "Lyon aren't at PSG's level but they aren't far behind. I like over 3.5 goals in this one at evens."

Lens v Montpellier

Jake: "Lens have home advantage and have been very impressive this season. Odds of 2.6613/8 are a bit too big for them to get the win."

Podcast OddsBoost, was 4/1 now 5/1

Kevin: Both teams to score in Leicester v Brighton

Mark: Chelsea to beat Everton

Jake: Southampton to beat Sheff Utd