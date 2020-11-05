Football Tips: Best bets from the Football...Only Bettor team

Listen to the podcast here and read a summary of the best bets below

Champions League - Outright winner

Mark O'Haire: "In their three matches so far holders Bayern Munich 3.7511/4 have been a relentless winning machine. i had some concerns about the signings they made late in the transfer window but they've settled in well."

Mark Stinchcombe: "We won't know how good Man City 5.95/1 are in this competition until the knockout stages. There's no way I can go anywhere near City based on what we've seen."



MO: "It was hard to stomach seeing Atalanta - a team I rate - getting shredded by Liverpool 7.87/1. Atalanta's head to heads with Ajax are key to their qualification chances now. Diogo Jota, who scored a hat-trick against Atalanta, is putting the front a Liverpool three under pressure, so guys like Roberto Firminio will have to perform at an even higher level. Thiago knits their midfield together too."

Kevin Hatchard: "Paris Saint-Germain 17.016/1 have drifted after their defeat to RB Leipzig. All is not well there."

MO: "Real Madrid 20.019/1 aren't good enough against high pressing teams. Inter Milan exposed them at times and were unlucky to lose 3-2. The reverse game in Milan will be interesting."

Premier League - Tips for this weekend

Everton v Man Utd

MO: "United are the most erratic team in the Premier League. This is not really a fair schedule, playing away in Turkey on Wednesday then going to Everton at 12:30 on Saturday.

"United at 2.05 is not for me. We don't know which players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select and what system they will play. Everton have suffered back to back defeats. I have zero trust in either defence so the wise area to look at is goals. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1.910/11."

Chelsea v Sheffield United

MS: "This comes down to goalkeepers. Edouard Mendy has made a big difference at Chelsea. Losing Dean Henderson has been massive for Sheffield United. They're in a bad place, losing six out of seven and second bottom. Chelsea look like they've fixed their defensive issues and, in attack, they're start to click. I really like Chelsea -1.25 at around 1.9520/21."

MO: "Sheffield United don't create enough chances. But they're still quite difficult to beat. I'm not getting carried away about Chelsea. I can see them winning but not sure about the handicaps. Under three goals in this game at 1.758/11."

West Ham v Fulham

MS: "Getting 5/6 on over 2.5 goals is a nice way in on this match. Both teams' matches are averaging over three goals. Michail Antonio's absence is a concern but I expect Said Benrahma to do well there. I'm not convinced by either defence. Also, both teams will see this as one they need to win."

Leicester v Wolves

MO: "Leicester were very good in their win against Leeds but I wonder how they will set up against a Wolves team that sit back. Their performance against Palace last weekend was their best for a long time. Wolves will be rested and well prepared whereas Leicester play in the Europa League on Thursday. They're vulnerable at home. Wolves double chance and under 3.5 goals at 1.910/11 is fair."

Man City v Liverpool

MS: City are firm favourites and I think the prices are fair. But City are lacking a bit in creativity. They're vulnerable at the back, especially against this Liverpool attack. I think both managers might be happy with a draw. I'm happy to say this is a no bet game."

MO: "If I had to bet it would be on under 3.5 goals. It's a six pointer even at this stage. If either team wins they will be in a great position in the title race. There's huge respect between both camps. I just wonder if it might fizzle out."

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

KH: "It's der Klassiker in Germany on Saturday. Dortmund are in form and have kept four clean sheets in a row in the Bundesliga but the bet that stands out is in their attack: back Erling Haaland to score at 11/10. He has 16 goals in 15 games."

Union Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld

MS: "I really like Union Berlin to win at 17/10. It might look like I'm overreacting to Union's win at Hoffenheim but actually I was already planning it. Union are doing really well with Max Kruse in the team."

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach

KH: I can't believe how short Leverkusen 2.3211/8 are to beat Monchengladbach on Sunday. Gladbach draw no bet at 2.26/5 is worth a look."

Serie A

MO: Atalanta v Inter Milan could be the most entertaining game in Europe this weekend. Both teams are in the top three for total expected goals in Italy this year. Both teams' matches have produced lots of goals and I'm hopeful we'll get an entertaining one here.

"Sassuolo v Udinese on Friday night is also interesting. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is just shy of 1.84/5 which looks appealing when you consider 19 of the hosts' last 22 matches have gone over 2.5 goals."

Norwegian Eliteserien

MS: "Bodo Glimt v Aalesunds in the Norwegian top flight. Bodo are having an amazing season, winning 20 of 23 matches. They play the bottom side Aalesunds this weekend.

It's a nice match to play the handicap and you can get 2.47/5 on Bodo to win by three goals or more. I will take Bodo -3 at 4.5 with a smaller stake."