Football Tips: Best bets for Premier League GW12, Madrid derby and more

Manchester United v Manchester City: Oppose Ole's outfit in derby date

After an agonising Champions League exit, Manchester United meet rivals Manchester City for Saturday evening's derby clash. Mark O'Haire preview and recommends opposing the hosts, although Alex Keble offers an alternative view in his tactical preview.

Mark says: "Utd have earned only 21% of their Premier League points tally as hosts - the lowest share in the division thus far."

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match of GW12

If it's tips for correct score betting you want then, as ever, Infogol are the go to source. Steven Railston uses expected goals (xG) to predict the likely winners and scorelines of each match in Gameweek 12.

He says: "Wolves won both games against Villa last campaign, and the Infogol model makes them favourites to secure the bragging rights again this time around (55%). A low-scoring game is forecast (50% U2.5), and Wolves can record their sixth clean sheet this season."

What The Stats Say: Opta shows Saints value to beat rock bottom Blades

Dan Fitch has studied the Opta Stats to make his Premier League predictions for every match in the GW12, including a great price on Southampton to beat bottom of the table Sheffield United.

He says: "Southampton have won six of their opening 11 games in the Premier League this season - only in 2014-15 (8) have they picked up more victories in their opening 11 games of a top-flight campaign."

Everton v Chelsea: Big prices appeal at Goodison

Andy Schooler picks out some big prices for Saturday's Everton v Chelsea clash in the Premier League, one which looks likely to feature plenty of goals.

He says: "Rodriguez has certainly shown he knows where the goal is, landing a shot on target in eight of his 10 league appearances so far. He's 10/11 to repeat the trick here which looks lumpy."

La Liga Tips: Atletico will keep it tight against Real

It's the Madrid derby on Saturday and Dan Fitch thinks there will be few goals when Atletico travel to Real, as he previews the weekend La Liga action.

He says: "There's a lot to gain for Atletico in this one and the fact that they have only conceded twice in ten league games suggests that they will be tough to beat."

Serie A Tips: Spezia under-rated and Atalanta revived

Italian football expert Dave Farrar predicts Spezia will comfortably win in Crotone, La Dea can get their groove back against Fiorentina and there should be goals in Udinese-Torino.

He says: "At the prices, Spezia rate one of the bets of the weekend. They're the outsiders here at 2.829/5, and they really shouldn't be."

Bundesliga Betting: Depleted Union no match for champs

Our Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard brings us four selections and fancies Bayern Munich to retain top spot.

He says: "Union are missing their best player in Max Kruse, and suspension means that Robert Andrich won't be able to provide his usual energy and security in midfield. Bayern should win this comfortably."

Ligue 1 Betting: PSG to underline supremacy against Lyon

After a clean sweep of three winners from three selections last weekend, James Eastham picks out the smartest bets on the latest round of games in France.

He says: "Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are both expected to start, and when the pair feature alongside one another, domestically PSG are virtually guaranteed to collect all three points as the duo are almost unplayable at this level."