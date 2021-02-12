Football Tips: Best bets for Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and more

Leicester v Liverpool: Back Salah to strike

Liverpool look to get their faltering title defence back on track when they make the tricky trip to Leicester on Saturday and Mark O'Haire shares his views.

He says: "On penalties, the division's top goalscorer averages over three shots per-game, plus 0.37 non-penalty xG per-game..."

For more tips from Mark O'Haire, along with Kevin Hatchard and Jake Osgathorpe, listen to this week's Football...Only Bettor podcast which covers Premier League, Champions League, top European leagues and more.

Manchester City v Spurs: Hosts hard to oppose but Son can shine again

Manchester City look an unstoppable force at the moment but Son Heung-Min can give Spurs fans something to cheer at the Etihad on Saturday, says Dave Tindall.

"Son has a superb record versus City having scored in six of his last eight appearances against them so he's the one to focus on."

What The Stats Say: Opta reveals West Ham quality in 2021

West Ham are one of the form sides this year and Dan Fitch likes their price to beat Sheffield United, as he previews the weekend Premier League games using Opta statistics.

He says: "Coming into this weekend's fixtures, only Manchester City (24) have won more Premier League points than West Ham so far in 2021 (16), with the Hammers winning five of their seven league games so far this calendar year (D1 L1)."

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match of GW24

There are some huge games in Gameweek 24 of the Premier League and Jake Osgathorpe uses Infogol's expected goals (xG) model to predict the likely winners and scorelines of each one.

He says: "Spurs should be outclassed here, with City set to register another win (70%), but Spurs can get on the scoresheet (57% BTTS) - 2-1."

Serie A Tips: Juve to beat Napoli again

Dave Farrar discusses the pick of this weekend's Serie A matches and tips the champions to continue their winning run in southern Italy.

He says: "Napoli are extremely capable going forward, but the bare facts are that Juventus are simply the better side, significantly so at the moment given the run that they are on."

Bundesliga Betting: Wolves can maul flaky Foals

After securing two out of three winners last weekend, Kevin Hatchard's back with another trio of Bundesliga selections.

He says: "Wolfsburg have won their last five competitive games without conceding a goal, and coach Oliver Glasner has found his best XI. Opponents Gladbach aren't nearly as consistent, and face a distracting Champions League clash with Manchester City next week."

La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW23

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides La Liga result and scoreline predictions as Real Madrid look to avenge a heavy defeat against Valencia.

He says: "Javi Gracia's men are averaging 1.56 xGA on the road, where they have won just two of 11 games, and Zidane's men will want a statement win as they get ready to resume their Champions League campaign."

Ligue 1 Tips: Memphis to lead the way on weekend scoring spree

Ligue 1 continues this weekend and French football expert James Eastham returns with his best bets from a selection of the best matches.

He says: "70% of Monaco and Lorient matches and 74% of Monaco's home matches and Lorient's away matches have featured three or more goals this season."