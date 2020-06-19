Football... Only Bettor: The best bets for this weekend

English Premier League: Norwich v Southampton (Match Odds)
Friday 19 June, 6.00pm
On this week's Football... Only Bettor Kevin Hatchard is joined by Mark O'Haire, Jake Osgathorpe and special guest Seb Stafford-Bloor to preview the Premier League restart and best European action...
Jake: "Chelsea are playing against Villa who have the worst defence in the Premier League. I'd back Chelsea -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at [2.37]."
Premier League outright bets
Mark: I've been looking at the top six finish market. Wolves will have benefited from the rest, they are consistent and are good value for a top six finish at [2.1]."
Jake: "I agree with Mark about Wolves. I also think Manchester United for a top four finish at [2.5] is a standout bet, with Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba coming back to strengthen them. They also have a fairly easy fixture list."
Seb: "I'd worry about West Ham in a relegation battle at [3.4]."
Tottenham v Manchester United
Mark: "There are plenty of positives about United's pre-lockdown form but they're a little short here. You'd expect Spurs to be well-prepared. We need to oppose goals here. Under 2.5 goals at [2.02] would be my preferred bet but you could also go Spurs double chance and under 3.5 @ [2.02] too."
Jake: "I need to do the opposite to Mark. Spurs have been poor and I am backing United at [2.52]. Marcus Rashford to score any time if he starts is a bet I like too."
Norwich v Southampton
Mark: "I think we will see goals in this one. The stats suggest it should be an enjoyable match. Anything above [1.8] is value for over 2.5 goals."
Brighton v Arsenal
Jake: "I want to oppose Arsenal who were pathetic against Man City. Brighton are winless in 2020 but their performances prior to the break, and their expected goals stats, are good so I recommend backing Brighton to win at [3.2] or on the Asian handicap +5."
Everton v Liverpool
Mark: "I want to oppose goals in this match. Liverpool have kept clean sheet in 41% of their matches. Everton should be motivate to frustrate their local rivals. Liverpool not to lose and under 3.5 goals at [1.75] was the angle I liked."
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Jake: "Chelsea are playing against the worst defence in the Premier League. I expect a comfortable Chelsea win. I'd back them -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at [2.37]. They'll be raring to go."
European football bets
Mark: "In the Bundesliga on Saturday, I'm interested in Paderborn v Borussia Monchengladbach. Paderborn have lost 12 times at home and they ship goals for fun. They're playing a Glabach team that have plenty to play for so I'm backing Gladbach half-time/full-time at [1.9]."
Jake: "Under 2.5 Goals in Leipzig v Dortmund at [2.6] is a very interesting bet. Dortmund aren't as clinical as they were earlier in the season.
"In the big game in Spain - Sevilla v Barcelona - I like Sevilla +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at around even money. I think they will avoid defeat in this crucial match."
Barker's Battle
This Weekend's Battle Bets
Jake: Wolves to beat West Ham @ [2.2]
Mark: (Swiss Super League) St Gallen to beat Sio & over 1.5 goals @ [2.0]
Kevin: Getafe to beat Eibar @ [1.88]
Updated Battle Table
Kevin Hatchard: +£48.75
Andy Brassell: +£41.30
Caroline Barker: +£32.20
Mark O'Haire: -£30.20
Jake Osgathorpe: - £82.10
