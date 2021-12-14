Festive Betting Guide: Premier League, King George Chase, Ashes, more

15 December
PDC World Darts Championship
World darts' premier event begins at London's Alexandra Palace on 15 December and runs to 3 January. You can watch it all on Sky Sports Darts.
Defending champion Gerwyn Price is the 5.24/1 favourite to defend his crown.
Abigail Davies has provided a pre-tournament preview of the Championship and we'll have daily tips for the pick of the matches.
Premier League
Arsenal v West Ham - 19:30, Live on BT Sport
16 December
Australia v England - Ashes Second Test
The second Test begins in Adelaide at 4am UK time. The series is shown exclusively live on BT Sport.
NFL
Kansas City @ Los Angeles Rams - 1:20, Live on Sky Sports NFL
Premier League
Liverpool v Newcastle - 20:00, Live on BT Sport
18 December
Premier League
Leeds v Arsenal - 17:30, Live on Sky Sports
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns - 21:30, Live on NFL Game Pass or Sky Sports
19 December
Premier League
Tottenham v Liverpool - 16:30, Live on Sky Sports
NFL
Games from 18:30 UK time on Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass
BBC Sports Personality of the Year
The winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be announced live on BBC 1 from 7pm. Betfair Exchange bettors are in little doubt that it will be Emma Raducanu. Read our preview find out where the value lies.
23 December
NFL
San Francisco @ Tennessee - 01:20, NFL Game Pass or Sky Sports
25 December
Yes there's sport on Christmas Day including...
NFL
Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns - 21:30, NFL Game Pass or Sky Sports
Indianapolis @ Arizona - 1:15, NFL Game Pass or Sky Sports
Australia v England - Ashes Third Test
The teams move to Melbourne for the third Test which starts at 23:30 UK time, so just the tonic to wake you up if you dozed off after too much turkey.
26 December
Horse racing - King George VI Chase and more
One of the highlights of the jumps season, the King George VI Chase, takes place at Kempton. You can watch it on ITV.
There is also Boxing Day racing at Huntingdon, Market Rasen and Wincanton.
Get the best insight from our horse racing ambassadors, including Paul Nicholls, as well as tips from Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake.
Premier League
Liverpool v Leeds - 12:30, Live on Sky Sports
Aston Villa v Chelsea - 17:30, Live on Sky Sports
Brighton v Brentford - 20:00, Live on Sky Sports
27 December
Welsh Grand National
It's Welsh Grand National day at Chepstow and, at the time of writing, Secret Reprieve and Highland Hunter are level at top of the ante-post betting market.
Premier League
Newcastle v Manchester United - 20:00, Live on Sky Sports
28 December
Premier League
Arsenal v Wolves - 12:30, Live on Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v Norwich - 15:00, Live on Amazon Prime
Southampton v Spurs - 15:00, Live on Amazon Prime
Watford v West Ham - 15:00, Live on Amazon Prime
Leeds v Aston Villa - 17:30, Live on Amazon Prime
Leicester v Liverpool - 20:00, Live on Amazon Prime
29 December
Premier League
Chelsea v Brighton - 19:30, Live on Amazon Prime
Brentford v Man City - 19:30, Live on Amazon Prime
30 December
Premier League
Everton v Newcastle - 19:30, Live on Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Burnley - 20:15, Live on Amazon Prime
1 January
Horse racing
Cheltenham hosts seven quality races on New Year's Day while Exeter also has a strong card to kick-start the New Year.
Premier League
Arsenal v Man City - 12:30, Live on BT Sport
Crystal Palace v West Ham - 17:30, Live on Sky Sports
2 January
Premier League
Brentford v Aston Villa - 14:00, Live on Sky Sports
Chelsea v Liverpool - 16:30, Live on Sky Sports
NFL
It's the penultimate week of the regular season and there should be plenty still to decide in both conferences. Games start at 18:00 UK time and, as ever, we'll have a full preview for entire schedule from American football expert Mike Carlson.