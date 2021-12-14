Festive Betting Guide: Premier League, King George Chase, Ashes, more

15 December

PDC World Darts Championship

World darts' premier event begins at London's Alexandra Palace on 15 December and runs to 3 January. You can watch it all on Sky Sports Darts.

Defending champion Gerwyn Price is the 5.24/1 favourite to defend his crown.

Abigail Davies has provided a pre-tournament preview of the Championship and we'll have daily tips for the pick of the matches.

Premier League

Arsenal v West Ham - 19:30, Live on BT Sport

16 December

Australia v England - Ashes Second Test

The second Test begins in Adelaide at 4am UK time. The series is shown exclusively live on BT Sport.

NFL

Kansas City @ Los Angeles Rams - 1:20, Live on Sky Sports NFL

Premier League

Liverpool v Newcastle - 20:00, Live on BT Sport

18 December

Premier League

Leeds v Arsenal - 17:30, Live on Sky Sports

NFL

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns - 21:30, Live on NFL Game Pass or Sky Sports

19 December

Premier League

Tottenham v Liverpool - 16:30, Live on Sky Sports

NFL

Games from 18:30 UK time on Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass

BBC Sports Personality of the Year

The winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be announced live on BBC 1 from 7pm. Betfair Exchange bettors are in little doubt that it will be Emma Raducanu. Read our preview find out where the value lies.

23 December

NFL

San Francisco @ Tennessee - 01:20, NFL Game Pass or Sky Sports

25 December

Yes there's sport on Christmas Day including...

NFL

Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns - 21:30, NFL Game Pass or Sky Sports

Indianapolis @ Arizona - 1:15, NFL Game Pass or Sky Sports

Australia v England - Ashes Third Test

The teams move to Melbourne for the third Test which starts at 23:30 UK time, so just the tonic to wake you up if you dozed off after too much turkey.

26 December

Horse racing - King George VI Chase and more

One of the highlights of the jumps season, the King George VI Chase, takes place at Kempton. You can watch it on ITV.

There is also Boxing Day racing at Huntingdon, Market Rasen and Wincanton.

Premier League

Liverpool v Leeds - 12:30, Live on Sky Sports

Aston Villa v Chelsea - 17:30, Live on Sky Sports

Brighton v Brentford - 20:00, Live on Sky Sports

27 December

Welsh Grand National

It's Welsh Grand National day at Chepstow and, at the time of writing, Secret Reprieve and Highland Hunter are level at top of the ante-post betting market.

Premier League

Newcastle v Manchester United - 20:00, Live on Sky Sports

28 December

Premier League

Arsenal v Wolves - 12:30, Live on Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace v Norwich - 15:00, Live on Amazon Prime

Southampton v Spurs - 15:00, Live on Amazon Prime

Watford v West Ham - 15:00, Live on Amazon Prime

Leeds v Aston Villa - 17:30, Live on Amazon Prime

Leicester v Liverpool - 20:00, Live on Amazon Prime

29 December

Premier League

Chelsea v Brighton - 19:30, Live on Amazon Prime

Brentford v Man City - 19:30, Live on Amazon Prime

30 December

Premier League

Everton v Newcastle - 19:30, Live on Amazon Prime

Manchester United v Burnley - 20:15, Live on Amazon Prime

1 January

Horse racing

Cheltenham hosts seven quality races on New Year's Day while Exeter also has a strong card to kick-start the New Year.

Premier League

Arsenal v Man City - 12:30, Live on BT Sport

Crystal Palace v West Ham - 17:30, Live on Sky Sports

2 January

Premier League

Brentford v Aston Villa - 14:00, Live on Sky Sports

Chelsea v Liverpool - 16:30, Live on Sky Sports

NFL

It's the penultimate week of the regular season and there should be plenty still to decide in both conferences. Games start at 18:00 UK time and, as ever, we'll have a full preview for entire schedule from American football expert Mike Carlson.