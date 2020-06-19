European Football: Our experts' best bets from this weekend in Spain, Italy and Germany

Serie A Betting Preview

Serie A action returns in Italy this weekend for the first time in three-and-a-half months. Our Italian football expert Dave Farrar picks bets for three matches, starting with Torino v Parma on Saturday evening.

Dave says: "Could the break rejuvenate Torino? Yes. Should Parma be trading at [3.65] for the win? Absolutely not. Logic dictates that backing the away team here is the clever thing to do."

Sevilla v Barcelona Preview

Arguably the most mouthwatering match anywhere this weekend takes place in southern Spain on Friday night when third-placed Sevilla host La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Dan Fitch says: "Sevilla's overall performances suggests that they will be troublesome opponents for Barcelona."

La Liga Betting Preview

Atletico Madrid were in fine form in midweek and Dan expects them to win once more on Saturday, as he previews four La Liga games.

Dan says: "In their last match, Atletico were able to showcase their strength in depth in attacking areas in the second-half, as a trio of substitutes all found the net."

Bundesliga Saturday Betting Preview

We've reached the penultimate matchday of the Bundesliga season and German football expert Kevin Hatchard has picked out three selections from Saturday's 14:30 kick-offs.

Kevin says: ""Köln have scored in their last 18 league games, but have also conceded at least twice in seven of their last eight outings."

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - in-depth preview

Kevin also provides a detailed preview of RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - the Saturday afternoon clash between the third and second-best teams respectively in the German top flight.

He says: "Leipzig have drawn their last five home games, and almost all of their matches against the top sides this season have ended level."

