Euro 2020 Daily Report: Ronaldo ready for Portugal's Euro defence

Portugal hold their own in Spain



Friendlies mean nothing prior to a major tournament, right? That is what we are told every time a tournament rolls around. A goalless draw between Spain and Portugal in Madrid proved to be a worthwhile exercise for both countries a week away from the start of Euro 2020.

The draw, the fourth successive meeting to end all square, was entertaining enough to suggest both these nations will be genuine contenders. Spain had the better chances but Portugal's defence was up to the task of keeping the home side goalless.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who's 9/1 to win the Golden Boot, needs one goal to become the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 10 European Championship goals and having scored in every major tournament he has played in, it's fair to assume CR7 will leave his mark this summer.

As holders, Portugal have a target on their back and are there to be shot down. But if they can get out of the toughest group with France and Germany, they could be worth backing at 10.519/2 to win Euro 2020.

Italy are emerging as contenders to win Euros

They say defence win championships. If that's true, then seriously consider Italy to win Euro 2020 at odds of 8/1. Roberto Mancini has assembled a squad solid at the back and potent in front of goal as their 4-0 win over the Czech Republic on Friday demonstrated. Italy's defence is as good as advertised.

Their clean sheet in Bologna was their eighth in a row. In fact, the Azzurri have conceded just one goal in their last 11 games. If they can maintain that defensive fortitude, then the Henri Delaunay trophy could be spending the next three years in Italy.

Mancini's men can be backed at 1110/1 to win Euro 2020 which would be their second European title and first since 1968. Italy were beaten finalists in 2000 and 2012 but everything is in place for this side to go one better this summer.

As for the Czech Republic, they have one last chance against Albania on Tuesday to put right the wrongs of Friday night before starting their campaign against Scotland on June 14. Based on their Bologna performance, getting out of Group D might be beyond them and they are 2.568/5 to finish bottom.

North Macedonia sign off in style

North Macedonia will travel to Bucharest for their Euro 2020 opener with Austria in high spirits after beating Kazakhstan 4-0 in their final friendly. To be honest, Kazakhstan are a nation North Macedonia should be beating comfortably.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski got the scoring under way with a first half penalty while three further goals after half-time was the perfect way to end their preparations in Skopje. The home side's cause was helped by a red card to Kazakhstan's Serikzan Muzhikov on the stroke of half-time.

North Macedonia have never appeared in a major tournament before and they are most people's favourites to end the tournament as the lowest scoring nation which is priced at 6/1.

Paired with Ukraine and the Netherlands as well as Austria, getting out of their group might be a bit of a struggle for the lowest ranked country. However, confidence will be high after their latest result and North Macedonia can be backed at 3.55/2 to qualify from Group C.

Form deserts Finland ahead of Euro debut

Finland's decision to rest star striker Teemu Pukki for their final warm-up game against Estonia backfired as they were beaten 1-0 in Helsinki on Friday. The loss means Finland will make their European Championship debut against Denmark on the back of a run of six games without a win.

We're told friendly results don't matter, but when a country losses two in a row on the eve of their first ever major tournament, it does not bode well for a nation that is tipped to finish bottom of Group B which can be backed at 1.51/2.

Pukki is so important to his nation that it's understandable why he is being wrapped in cotton wool to ensure he is fit to do Norwich proud on the biggest stage of his career. With 10 of their 16 goals scored in qualification, the fear for Finland is that if Pukki doesn't score, who will? Pukki is 4/5 to be Finland's leading scorer this summer.

Wales hoping to enter Euros with a win

In an ideal world, Wales manager Rob Page will want to wrap up their Euro 2020 preparations with a win against Albania and score a few goals in the process. Keeping Gareth Bale fit and healthy will also be on that wishlist.

Wales are looking to bounce back after losing 3-0 to the world champions France on Wednesday and Albania offer an opportunity to enter the tournament on a high. It won't be easy as Albania have lost just one of their last eight games.

Gareth Bale's last goal for Wales came in a 1-1 draw against Croatia in October 2019 in a Euro 2020 qualifier

Bale, who ended the Premier League season with six goals in his last six games on loan at Tottenham, is 5/4 to be his country's leading scorer this summer.

Wales, who reached the semi-finals five years ago, can be backed at 1514/1 to reach the semi-finals this summer, but for that to happen, Bale really needs to be at his best.