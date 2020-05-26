Football Bet of the Day: Attacking power in Aue

Promotion chasers to put on a show

Erzgebirge Aue v Darmstadt

Tuesday 26 May, 17:30

Our Yerevan plan failed to come together yesterday, as Urartu went down 1-0 at Ararat Yerevan. Even The A-Team didn't get everything right, so let's drug B.A. with some milk, and head to Germany. There's a full midweek programme of second-tier action, and I fancy Erzgebirge Aue vs Darmstadt to be a lively affair.

Fifth-placed Darmstadt have had a relatively recent brush with Bundesliga fame, and they are on the charge as they seek another shot at the big time. They thrashed St. Pauli 4-0 at the weekend, their fifth win in the last seven games. Had it not been for a slew of draws, Darmstadt would be a lot closer to the top three - they have drawn a league-high 12 matches, losing just six of 27.

Although their first game after the restart was a limp 2-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Karlsruhe, the Lilies' away form is pretty respectable. They have won three of their last six matches on the road, scoring at least twice in three of those encounters.

Erzgebirge Aue are a point and a place below Darmstadt in the standings, and they've made a strong start to life after the hiatus. They beat Sandhausen 3-1 in their first game back, and then drew 1-1 at Nurnberg. At their base in Aue, they have won eight of their last 11 league matches, and they have scored at least three goals in six of those wins. Aue coach Dirk Schuster led Darmstadt into the Bundesliga recently, and knows the club inside-out.

Both teams are scoring freely, and both know that they are running out of time in the promotion push, and need wins much more than draws. I'm pleasantly surprised to see that Over 2.5 Goals is trading at [2.06] here. Seven of Aue's last ten home games have seen an overs bet land, as have five of Darmstadt's last ten road matches.

