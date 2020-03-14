English National League Football Tips: Goals likely as Spireites continue relegation fight

Goals galore as in-form Spireites face Dover

Chesterfield travel to Dover in promotion form - but still teetering dangerously close to the drop zone with just nine left to play.

New manager John Pemberton has overseen five wins and a draw in his eight games in charge to rescue a nightmare season for the North Derbyshire side - and they currently sit two points of the relegation places.

Three wins from four of late have given them some breathing space, but Pemberton will be desperate for his side to maintain momentum on the south coast in a difficult encounter.

Pemberton's signing of Nathan Tyson on loan from Notts County was inspired and his pace has lifted the Blues going forward - with 12 notches in their last four, they're generally good for a goal.

But at the other end, there are still leaks - and Chesterfield have secured just one clean sheet in their most recent six outings. For that reason, Both Teams to Score at [1.65] looks like it could be a winning play.

Dover line up on home turf having suffered defeat to Yeovil last weekend - a result that ended a five-game unbeaten run at the Crabble Stadium.

That was Athletic's second loss on the bounce and saw Andy Hessenthaler's side in unusually shot-shy form having failed to score in only one of their last nine home games before that.

Dover go into this one in 12th spot, but just two points of the play-off places, and Hessenthaler has challenged his squad to make the most of home advantage this weekend.

Much of Dover's threat comes from leading man Inih Effiong, who has already bagged 16 goals this season.

He's failed to score in his last two - but when he does notch, he tends to grab more than one - scoring 2+ in three of his last five goal-scoring encounters. For that reason, Over 2.5 goals at [1.84] could be a smart play.

Confident County to ramp up promotion bid

Notts County host Eastleigh at Meadow Lane on Saturday knowing that they must make the most of home advantage to stay in the hunt for a return to the Football League at the first opportunity.

The Magpies are the form team in the National League right now having secured three impressive victories in a row - but with a trio of tricky away fixtures on the horizon, Neal Ardley will be desperate for his side to make the most of this fixture on home turf.

County followed up a dominant win at league leaders Barrow last weekend with a 3-1 dismantling of Aldershot in midweek, but Ardley insists his squad is not getting carried away as the Magpies climbed into third place.

His side have made Meadow Lane a fortress this season - losing just two games at home - and winning four of their last six league outings in Nottingham.

The County boss made half a dozen changes before the win at Barrow and has a wealth of options ahead of the final run-in.

County look strong in attacking areas and have bagged seven in their last three games, with Dennis, Wootton and Boldewijn getting among the goals. Over 2.5 goals is [1.91] on Saturday and that would have paid in seven of their last 10 home league clashes.

Eastleigh make the long trip up the M1 on the back of a slight upturn in form which sees them unbeaten in two following a nightmare run of four consecutive losses on the road.

Ben Strevens' side ground out a well-earned point at Wrexham on Saturday but have failed to score in three of their last four away from the Silverlake Stadium.

At the other end, The Spitfires have conceded in 15 of their last 16 away games and that could hurt them against a County side full of belief.

For all of the hosts' firepower, they tend to be late starters when it comes to finding the net on their own patch. Seven of County's last nine home goals have been scored in the second half, which makes the HT/FT Draw/Notts County selection at 4.7 worth a look.

'Feel-good' Fylde look to halt home hoodoo

AFC Fylde welcome Aldershot Town to Mill Farm on Saturday afternoon buoyed by a midweek win that might just spark a late season revival in Lancashire.

There hasn't been much 'feel-good' about 23rd placed Fylde this season, but that's how boss Jim Bentley has described his dressing room this week since a vital last-gasp win at Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday.

A 94th minute strike from Alex Whitmore secured that much-needed three points in midweek - and follows a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Solihull Moors at the weekend that shows a renewed determination in the Coasters' camp.

Last season, Fylde's form at Mill Farm was key in their rise to the play-off places - but this campaign has been another story altogether, and five defeats from six at home has left the Coasters side languishing in the bottom four.

But back-to-back results gives Bentley's side real impetus, and with at least a game in hand on their relegation rivals, a win in this game would give Fylde new hope of saving their National League status.

Aldershot travel north with a 10 point advantage on their hosts, but are far from safe as the race against the drop hots up.

Danny Searle's side have been travel-sick of late, winning just one of their last four on the road, and failing to score in three.

A 3-1 loss at Notts County in midweek saw the Shots boss frustrated at sloppy defending - and with just one clean sheet in 11 games, Fylde are likely to get chances here.

Despite losing talisman Danny Rowe in January, Fylde haven't had trouble finding the net, and seen a first half notch in 60% of their last 10 league encounters.

Meanwhile, Aldershot have shipped a goal in the first half in 7/10 away games, and with the visitors lacking confidence at the back, I think there's value in the [3.15] on AFC Fylde HT/FT.

Over 2.5 goals (1.89) has landed in eight of Fylde's last 10 league games, and three of Aldershot's last four.

The home side are available at just over evens (2.04) on Betfair Exchange - and [1.55] in the Draw No Bet market if you're looking for a little insurance.