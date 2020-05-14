Football Bet of the Day: No energy from Energetik

Don't expect fireworks as attacks struggle

Energetik v Kopetdag Asgabat

Thursday 14 May, 14:00

Turkmenistan wasn't kind to us yesterday. Our boys Merw crumbled to a 4-0 home defeat against Altyn Asyr, but at least Sagadam saw our stake returned from their game with Asgabat, as they carved out a 1-1 draw. We're still in profit for the week.

We're staying in Turkmenistan, because rock-bottom Energetik are hoping to cause an upset against capital club Kopetdag Asgabat.

Energetik have only existed since 2015, and in 2018 they were runners-up in the national cup competition. They finished a respectable fifth in the top flight last term. This season they are finding the early going pretty tough - they have only won one of their seven league matches, and they have failed to score in five of those outings.

Kopetdag have won three of their seven games, but they have lost two of the last three. On the road, they are completely hit-and-miss - they drew at champions Altyn Asyr, beat local rivals Asgabat, but then lost 1-0 at Sagadam.

I can't see many goals in this one. Both teams have scored in just two of Kopetdage's seven games, and just two of Energetik's seven. The teams have already played out a goalless draw between them this term.

I'll double up Under 2.5 Goals and No in the Both Teams To Score market here on the Sportsbook at [1.85].

