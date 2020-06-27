Football Bet of the Day: Champs to keep on charging

Dinamo to extend winning streak

Dinamo Zagreb v Osijek

Saturday 27 June, 19:00

A Turkish treat for us on Friday, as Besiktas swept aside Konyaspor 3-0 to land our Over 2.5 Goals bet. We're back where we started in terms of P & L for the week, so we still have a chance to make a profit.

We're making a rare trip to Croatia, because runaway league leaders Dinamo Zagreb are at home to third-placed Osijek, and I think it's worth backing the hosts even at odds-on.

Dinamo are a whopping 18 points clear at the top of the HNL, and while they have taken just a point from their last two away games, their home form remains impeccable. The champions have won eight home matches in a row in the league, and stretching further back they have taken maximum points from 30 of their last 32 outings at the Stadion Maksimir.

Osijek are on the charge, and are in with a good chance of finishing second in the table. They have won four of their last five league matches, and they have conceded just one goal in that spell. They have the second-best defensive record in the division, and have only lost six times in the top flight.

However, none of that is likely to save them here. They have lost on their last three visits to Dinamo, and have won just three of their last 16 away matches. Even though Dinamo are [1.78] for the home win, I actually think that's a great price for a team with their home record. If you do want an odds-against winner, try using the Sportsbook's Same Game Multi to double up a Dinamo win with an Under 2.5 Goals bet at [3.69]. Ten of Osijek's last 11 league games have featured fewer than three goals.

