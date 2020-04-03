Football Bet of the Day: Torpedo on target

Visitors to extend winning streak

Dinamo Minsk v Torpedo BelAZ

Friday 03 April, 17:00

Our Thursday selection is still live until 1500, as it's the first game of today's Belarusian Premier League action. Today's pick is the second match on offer in Belarus this afternoon, a clash between Dinamo Minsk and Torpedo BelAZ.

Dinamo have made a nightmare start to the season. They lost both legs of their Belarusian Cup match against BATE Borisov, and they have been beaten in both of their league games. They went down 1-0 at home to Ruh Brest, and then lost a capital city derby 3-2 at FC Minsk. If you include friendlies, Sergei Gurenko's team have lost five games in a row. Given that Dinamo finished fourth in the league last season, it's been a surprisingly shoddy opening to this campaign.

Torpedo BelAZ have made an excellent start to the league season, winning both of their league games 1-0 against Shakhtyor and Belshina. They had lost home and away against Shakhtyor in the cup.

Last year, Torpedo won 3-0 and 4-0 against Dinamo, and they have only lost two of the clubs' last seven meetings in the top flight. Given their solid start to this season, and Dinamo's awful form, I'll back the visitors Draw No Bet here at [2.5].