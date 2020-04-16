Football Bet of the Day: Dinamo have lost their spark

Dinamo to struggle again

Dinamo Minsk v Neman Grodno

Thursday 16 April, 17:30

There were highs and lows in Nicaragua overnight. Water Ferretti did their bit, overcoming Deportivo Las Sabanas 2-0 to land us an odds-against winner. Sadly, in-form Juventus Managua somehow managed to lose 1-0 at home to the bottom side Deportivo Ocotal.

We'll head back to Belarus now, because the Premier League season continues apace. Dinamo Minsk face Neman Grodno, and both teams have made underwhelming starts to the season.

Neman Grodno, named after the Neman river (we're all learning things in lockdown) finished a lowly tenth in last season's BPL, and they have won just one of their four matches in the top flight this term. However, they have also only lost once, and they have conceded just one goal in their last three matches.

Our friends at Opta tell us that Neman Grodno have a poor recent record against today's Opponents Dinamo Minsk, having lost six of the clubs' last seven meetings. However, the current Dinamo Minsk team is a bit of a mess. They have won just two of their last 13 Belarusian Premier League games stretching back into last season, and they have lost three of their four games this season.

Dinamo lost against a very ordinary Gorodeya side last time out, and they have lost five of their six competitive matches. Given that form, they feel a bit short at [1.87], especially as Brazilian midfielder Danilo is suspended.

I'll lay the hosts here.

