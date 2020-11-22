To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

The Daily Acca: Zlatan to score again in Serie A

AC Milan striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken Serie A by storm this season

Sunday brings a 15/1 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson as he has picked out two bets from the Premier League and one from Serie A. Here are his selections:

- Back The Draw in Leeds v Arsenal @ 11/4
- Back Liverpool @ 10/11
- Back Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score @ 5/4

The Acca pays approximately 15/1

Gunners to be held at Elland Road

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Leeds v Arsenal @ 11/4 - KO 16:30 GMT

Both Leeds and Arsenal have had a couple of weeks to think about a poor defeat they suffered prior to the international break. Marcelo Bielsa's side were thrashed 4-1 by Crystal Palace, while the Gunners were beaten 3-0 at home by Aston Villa.

The hosts have blown hot and cold this season, sometimes looking very accomplished, but then appearing to be very naïve on others - especially in defence.

It's been a similar story for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's men have won at Old Trafford, but then they have also lost four of their other seven fixtures.

Overall I think that these are two relatively equal matched teams at the moment, so I am siding with the draw at Elland Road.

Injury-hit Liverpool to overcome the odds

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 10/11 - KO 19:15 GMT

I have covered this match in full here, so click the link and read why I believe that Liverpool are too big a price to beat Leicester.

Zlatan to continue to roll back the years

Bet 3: Back Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score @ 5/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

When players go to the MLS, it usually signifies the end of their career. Not for Zlatan Ibrahimovic though, as after spending a couple of seasons in sunny LA, he has returned to AC Milan like the player he was for them eight or nine years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in Serie A this term, but he isn't alone at the top, as the 39 year old Swede has scored eight of his own.

His Milan team are top of Serie A with 17 points from seven matches, and while they face a tricky fixture at Napoli this evening, odds-against for an Ibrahimovic goal any time is worth backing.

He has made a career of rising to the occasion, and he scored both goals in Milan's 2-1 win at Inter this time last month.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 68pts
Returned: 39.69pts
P/L: -28.31pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on a multiple and, after it has settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bet must settle before 23:59 on the day it's placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back The Draw in Leeds v Arsenal @ 11/4
Back Liverpool @ 10/11
Back Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score @ 5/4

The Acca pays approximately 15/1

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Acca

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles