The Daily Acca: Zlatan to score again in Serie A
Gunners to be held at Elland Road
Bet 1: Back The Draw in Leeds v Arsenal @ 11/4 - KO 16:30 GMT
Both Leeds and Arsenal have had a couple of weeks to think about a poor defeat they suffered prior to the international break. Marcelo Bielsa's side were thrashed 4-1 by Crystal Palace, while the Gunners were beaten 3-0 at home by Aston Villa.
The hosts have blown hot and cold this season, sometimes looking very accomplished, but then appearing to be very naïve on others - especially in defence.
It's been a similar story for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's men have won at Old Trafford, but then they have also lost four of their other seven fixtures.
Overall I think that these are two relatively equal matched teams at the moment, so I am siding with the draw at Elland Road.
Injury-hit Liverpool to overcome the odds
Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 10/11 - KO 19:15 GMT
I have covered this match in full here, so click the link and read why I believe that Liverpool are too big a price to beat Leicester.
Zlatan to continue to roll back the years
Bet 3: Back Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score @ 5/4 - KO 19:45 GMT
When players go to the MLS, it usually signifies the end of their career. Not for Zlatan Ibrahimovic though, as after spending a couple of seasons in sunny LA, he has returned to AC Milan like the player he was for them eight or nine years ago.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in Serie A this term, but he isn't alone at the top, as the 39 year old Swede has scored eight of his own.
His Milan team are top of Serie A with 17 points from seven matches, and while they face a tricky fixture at Napoli this evening, odds-against for an Ibrahimovic goal any time is worth backing.
He has made a career of rising to the occasion, and he scored both goals in Milan's 2-1 win at Inter this time last month.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 68pts
Returned: 39.69pts
P/L: -28.31pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
