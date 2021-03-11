To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Zlatan to haunt his former club in this 10/1 treble

AC Milan striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic
It was widely considered that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career at the top level was over when he left Old Trafford in 2018

It's an odds boosted 11/1 Daily Acca from the Europa League for Paul Robinson today, and it begins at Old Trafford. Here are his selections:

Back Tottenham Win, Draw in Man United v Milan, and Olympiakos & Draw @ an Odds Boost of 11.010/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 10/1 from 8/1. Click the link above to gain access.

Don't underestimate the Italians

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Man United v AC Milan @ 29/10 - KO 17:55 GMT

Manchester United are a short price to beat AC Milan this evening, but I don't have as much faith in them as the layers, and I think the draw is a big runner here.

The Italians are a much improved side this term, and while they might not have been able to sustain a title challenge, they are still right up there in Serie A.

Their recent form is good too, with two wins and a draw from their last three, and Stefano Pioli is sure to take this competition seriously now we are at the last 16 stage.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men were impressive at the Etihad on Sunday, but prior to that they were held by Sociedad, Chelsea and Crystal Palace - all of which finished 0-0.

Another Greek tragedy for Arsenal

Bet 2: Back Olympiakos & Draw @ 10/11 - KO 17:55 GMT

Olympiakos and Arsenal have recent history, as it was the Greeks who knocked the Gunners out of this competition last season. They did lose the first leg here 1-0, but they matched that at the Emirates, before going on to win in extra time.

The hosts were beaten in five of their Champions League group games, but they weren't hammered in any of them, and they were up against the likes of Man City and Porto.

Since switching to the Europa League, they have knocked out PSV - winning 4-2 in the home leg.

Mikel Arteta's visitors have a habit of shooting themselves in the foot - as they did at Turf Moor on Saturday. They just can't be trusted, and they are definitely worth opposing at the prices.

Mourinho to edge closer to silverware

Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Spurs are in great form, and the goals have been flowing again. Gareth Bale is producing his best football since his return to North London, and I can't see them struggling against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian side are on a good run of their own - eight straight victories in all competitions - but six of those were against opposition in their own country, and they only had to beat Krasnodar in the last round of the Europa.

Assuming Jose Mourinho doesn't tinker too much - which isn't his style when there are trophies to win - Tottenham should be able to build a healthy lead to take to Zagreb.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 163pts
Returned: 140.53pts
P/L: -22.47pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Tottenham Win, Draw in Man United v Milan, and Olympiakos & Draw @ an Odds Boost of 11.010/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 10/1 from 8/1. Click the link above to gain access.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Acca

Read past articles