The Daily Acca: Zlatan to haunt his former club in this 10/1 treble
It's an odds boosted 11/1 Daily Acca from the Europa League for Paul Robinson today, and it begins at Old Trafford. Here are his selections:
Back Tottenham Win, Draw in Man United v Milan, and Olympiakos & Draw @ an Odds Boost of 11.010/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 10/1 from 8/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Don't underestimate the Italians
Bet 1: Back The Draw in Man United v AC Milan @ 29/10 - KO 17:55 GMT
Manchester United are a short price to beat AC Milan this evening, but I don't have as much faith in them as the layers, and I think the draw is a big runner here.
The Italians are a much improved side this term, and while they might not have been able to sustain a title challenge, they are still right up there in Serie A.
Their recent form is good too, with two wins and a draw from their last three, and Stefano Pioli is sure to take this competition seriously now we are at the last 16 stage.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men were impressive at the Etihad on Sunday, but prior to that they were held by Sociedad, Chelsea and Crystal Palace - all of which finished 0-0.
Another Greek tragedy for Arsenal
Bet 2: Back Olympiakos & Draw @ 10/11 - KO 17:55 GMT
Olympiakos and Arsenal have recent history, as it was the Greeks who knocked the Gunners out of this competition last season. They did lose the first leg here 1-0, but they matched that at the Emirates, before going on to win in extra time.
The hosts were beaten in five of their Champions League group games, but they weren't hammered in any of them, and they were up against the likes of Man City and Porto.
Since switching to the Europa League, they have knocked out PSV - winning 4-2 in the home leg.
Mikel Arteta's visitors have a habit of shooting themselves in the foot - as they did at Turf Moor on Saturday. They just can't be trusted, and they are definitely worth opposing at the prices.
Mourinho to edge closer to silverware
Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 GMT
Spurs are in great form, and the goals have been flowing again. Gareth Bale is producing his best football since his return to North London, and I can't see them struggling against Dinamo Zagreb.
The Croatian side are on a good run of their own - eight straight victories in all competitions - but six of those were against opposition in their own country, and they only had to beat Krasnodar in the last round of the Europa.
Assuming Jose Mourinho doesn't tinker too much - which isn't his style when there are trophies to win - Tottenham should be able to build a healthy lead to take to Zagreb.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 163pts
Returned: 140.53pts
P/L: -22.47pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
