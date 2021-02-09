The Daily Acca: Wycombe to be beaten to kick off this 8/1 English football treble

Owls to boost their survival hopes

Bet 1: Back Sheffield Wednesday @ 19/20 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Owls saw their recent improvement come to an end at Millwall this time last week as they were beaten 4-1 at Millwall.

Neil Thompson's side actually took the lead during that game, and prior to that, they had beaten both Preston and Bournemouth.

Tonight they host bottom club, Wycombe, and if they are to save themselves, they really need to be beating them.

The visitors lost 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, and just a week before that, they conceded seven goals in a 7-0 loss at Brentford.

Mick McCarthy to suffer first Cardiff loss

Bet 2: Back Rotherham @ 19/10 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Millers are staging a bit of a revival, as they have now taken 13 points from their last six games - winning three of their last four.

They are up against it a touch this evening, as they welcome a Cardiff side that are also on a bit of a roll.

Mick McCarthy has been in charge for three games, and the Bluebirds are yet to lose. Draws with Barnsley and Millwall were followed by a victory at Bristol City on Saturday, but Rotherham are doing so well at present, I think they are a shade overpriced at 19/10.

Solskjær to get one step closer to silverware

Bet 3: Back Man United @ 8/13 - KO 19:30 GMT

We finish in the FA Cup for the last 16 tie between Manchester United and West Ham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side are odds-on to get the win against the Hammers, and with West Ham's disappointing display at Fulham fresh in the memory, I am backing United to get the job done inside of 90 minutes.

The hosts will be kicking themselves for letting Everton back into the game on two occasions at the weekend, but for the most part they played very well.

David Moyes' men have enjoyed a fantastic campaign to date, but the stats suggest that they are living on fine margins, and if United are at it, they should prove strong enough.

