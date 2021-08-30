The Daily Acca: Wrexham to kick off this 10/1 shot

Red Dragons to see off Notts County

Bet 1: Back Wrexham @ 19/20 - KO 19:30 BST

Wrexham will be looking for promotion following their Hollywood investment, and they have made a decent start under Phil Parkinson.

The National League side drew at Solihull Moors before winning 2-0 at Eastleigh on Saturday. Today they play their first game of the season at the Racecourse Ground, and I am expecting them to take all three points.

The visitors are Notts County, and they too have taken four points from a possible six this term. A 5-0 victory at Barnet was followed by a 1-1 draw with Torquay, but this is a really tough fixture, and they will likely come up short.

Brazilian strugglers to go toe-to-toe

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Fluminense v Bahia @ 21/20 - KO 23:00 BST

Into Brazil's top flight now and a match that sees two out of form teams meet.

The hosts have gone six without a win in all competitions, and in Serie A they have taken just one point from a possible 15 of late.

Bahia recorded a second leg victory over Atletico Mineiro at the beginning of the month (they still exited the competition), but they haven't won in the league since July 7th.

Since then it's been six defeats and a draw, but they should be able to score at Flu, with a clean sheet for themselves highly unlikely.

Favourites to fail in Serie A

Bet 3: Back Cuiaba & Draw @ 13/10 - KO 01:30 BST (Tues)

Fortaleza are third in the Brazilian top flight, and if they win their game in hand tonight, they will be just four points behind leaders, Atletico Mineiro.

Opponents, Cuiaba, are only 14th, but their recent form has been good, and they are only seven points behind Corinthians in sixth.

The visitors lost their opening away match of the campaign, but since then it's played seven, won two and drawn five.

The odds-on favourites have failed to win any of their last three in all competitions - all were draws - and their winning run at home was brought to an end by Santos last time.