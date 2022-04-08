The Daily Acca: Wolves to win on Tyneside as part of this odds boost

Stuttgart to remain in relegation trouble

Bet 1: Back Dortmund @ 5/6 - KO 19:30 GMT

Dortmund are unlikely to catch Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga, but they are pretty secure in second place, and they should be able to beat Stuttgart tonight.

The hosts are in 15th place, just one point clear of the relegation zone. They are actually unbeaten in four, and have won their last two at home, but they haven't faced anyone of Dortmund's calibre.

The visitors are unbeaten in six on their travels - four wins and two draws - and they won here 3-2 last term.

Another fine road trip for Wolves

Bet 2: Back Wolves @ 5/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

Newcastle's impressive run of form has ended, and they have now lost their last three. A 1-0 defeat at Chelsea can be forgiven, but they then lost 1-0 at Everton and 5-1 at Spurs.

Eddie Howe's men are back at St James' this evening, but now that they have a nice cushion to the relegation zone, it's possible that their intensity levels have dropped.

Wolves have won three of their last four, and away from Molineux it's five victories from their last seven.

Favourites to get the job done in Spain

Bet 3: Back Sevilla @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Sevilla are a short price to win at home against Granada tonight, but they should get the job done relatively comfortably.

Admittedly they have gone four without a win in all competitions, but they have faced some tough opponents during that period.

Their record at home this term is played 14, won 10 and drawn four, while the visitors have won just one of their last nine on their travels - losing four of their last five.