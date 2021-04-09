The Daily Acca: Wolves to win in this 14/1 shot

Watford to cement second place

Bet 1: Back Watford @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 BST

The Hornets have a nine point advantage over Brentford in third, as they bid to return to the Premier League, but they have played a game more, so they need to keep on winning.

Tonight they have a tough opponent in the shape of Reading, with the Royals fighting for a Play-off place.

Watford's home form is the clincher for me though, as they have won six on the bounce at Vicarage Road. The visitors did beat Derby on Monday, but that was at the Madejski, and prior to that they had gone four without a victory.

More Craven Cottage misery for Parker

Bet 2: Back Wolves @ 21/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Fulham's fight to survive appears to be running out of steam, and I think that Wolves can end a run of five without victory at Craven Cottage tonight.

The hosts have lost their last three at home, and they have been victorious just twice at the Cottage since their promotion back to the top flight.

It has clearly been a disappointing campaign for Nuno Espírito Santo's visitors, but there have been mitigating circumstances, and it's only been Man City who have beaten them convincingly of late.

The City defeat was their only away loss in their last four away from Molineux, and they won at Southampton in mid-February.

Goals to flow in basement battle

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Huesca v Elche @ 29/20 - KO 20:00 BST

It's a bit of a relegation six-pointer in La Liga tonight, and with that in mind, I am happy to give Over 2.5 Goals a go at 29/20.

Huesca are making a fight of things, as they have taken four points from their last two fixtures, to move within two points of safety.

The team directly above them are Elche, so that adds some real spice to this fixture, and they have gone four without a win - albeit their last two were draws.

Three of Huesca's last four have seen this selection land - including a 3-2 win and a 3-4 defeat - and the same can be said for four of Elche's last six on the road.

