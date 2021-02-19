To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Wolves to be beaten by Leeds in this OddsBoosted treble

Wolves manager - Nuno Espírito Santo
Nuno Espírito Santo has been besieged by key injuries this season

The Daily Acca was a winner yesterday at an OddsBoosted 5/1 and Paul Robinson is aiming to make it a third winner of the week today. Here are his selections:

Back Watford, Over 2.5 Goals in Cagliari v Torino, and Leeds @ an Odds Boost of 13.012/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 9/1 from 12/1. Click the link above to gain access.

Watford to prove too strong for Derby

Bet 1: Back Watford @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Hornets are back in form, winning their last two matches. They thumped Bristol City 6-0, before earning a good 1-0 win at Preston on Tuesday.

Derby are the visitors to Vicarage Road, and they have won five of their last six. Wayne Rooney is getting a tune out of his players, but they have been aided by a relatively kind fixture list.

On balance, Watford are definitely the stronger side, and they have won four of their last five at home. The Rams have also lost two of their last four on the road.

Goals to flow in basement clash

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Cagliari v Torino @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

These two teams are struggling in Serie A, with the hosts down in 18th and the visitors only one place better off in 17th.

Both of them really need the victory tonight, and that will hopefully lead to goals.

Eight of Torino's last 10 on their travels have seen this selection land, with their two latest away games finishing 2-2 and 3-3. Cagliari have seen their goal output dry up of late, but they have faced some tough opponents, and they will fancy their chances of breaching this Torino defence.

Expect the unexpected from Leeds

Bet 3: Back Leeds @ 21/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Things didn't go to plan for Leeds at the Emirates on Sunday, which can sometimes be the case when they play the way that they do.

Prior to that, Marcelo Bielsa's men had won three out of four, and they are a team to back when they are a decent price.

That's the case tonight, as they are the outsiders against Wolves, which is quite the surprise to me.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side did beat Southampton at the weekend, but they were rather fortunate to do so, and their form has been poor for a while now - even if there have been mitigating circumstances.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 144pts
Returned: 106.58pts
P/L: -37.42pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Recommended bets

