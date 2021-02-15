The Daily Acca: West Ham to return to winning ways in this 7/1 shot

Hammers to put another nail in Sheffield United's coffin

Bet 1: Back West Ham @ 3/4 - KO 18:00 GMT

The Hammers have now failed to score in their last two matches - one in the cup and one in the league. Michail Antonio should be fit for this match after missing out at Old Trafford, and West Ham are a much more effective side with him involved.

David Moyes' side have far surpassed expectations this season, and they are still well in the hunt for a European place. They have won two of their last three at the London Stadium, and it could be argued that they have been one of the teams to benefit from the lack of crowd.

Sheffield United are the visitors today, and they are putting up a brave fight following a disastrous start to their campaign.

Unfortunately for Chris Wilder's men though, they are still 14 points adrift of safety, and there are only 45 more points left to play for. Realistically speaking, they will need to win at least eight of their remaining 15 fixtures, and that surely won't happen.

Goals to flow in Verona

Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals in Verona v Parma @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

These two teams head into tonight's fixture on the back of some poor results, and with three points a much needed tonic, I can't see either side playing for a point.

The stats are in our favour anyway when it comes to goals, as Verona have seen their last four at home all end with three goals or more, and none of their last five have featured a clean sheet for either team.

Parma are languishing towards the foot of Serie A, but they have had a tough run of fixtures lately. They will be keen to stop the rot as soon as possible, and they have found the net at least once in seven of their 10 on the road this term.

A routine win for Chelsea

Bet 3: Back Chelsea to win to nil @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish back in the Premier League for what should be a straightforward win for Chelsea against Newcastle.

Since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard's successor, the Blues have played five, won four, drawn one and conceded just the one goal.

The Magpies do head south with two victories from their last three games, but I wouldn't bet on them building on that at the Bridge.

Steve Bruce will set up for the 0-0, and I can't see them troubling Chelsea's defence too much - especially with Callum Wilson injured.

