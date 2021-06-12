The Daily Acca: Wales to stand tall to kick off this Euro treble

Stalemate in Baku

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Wales v Switzerland @ 2/1 - KO 14:00 BST

Last night's Group A game between Italy and Turkey couldn't have gone much better for either Wales or Switzerland. The Italians not only beat the Turks, but they also did by a 3-0 scoreline, which puts the latter on the back-foot from a goal difference, point of view.

Wales haven't had the ideal preparation for this tournament, on or off the field, but all of that will be forgotten when they step out in Baku this afternoon.

Rob Page's men always seem to lift themselves for the big occasion, so I am not too concerned with their recent friendly results, and they did beat Czech Republic in their last competitive fixture.

Switzerland have won their last six, scoring plenty of goals in the process. Other than the Ukraine, they didn't really beat anyone of note though, and prior to this run, Vladimir Petković's side had gone seven without a victory.

Avoiding defeat is the main priority for both teams here, which makes the draw an obvious contender - especially in what will be a hot and humid Baku.



Great Danes to prove too strong

Bet 2: Back Denmark @ 2/5 - KO 17:00 BST

The Danes kick off their Euros with home advantage against Finland, but even without it, I would have expected them to win rather comfortably.

Denmark have had some glorious moments in this competition over the years, and they have had some world class players too. They might not quite have that level of player now, but they are an incredibly effective side, and in Christian Eriksen, they have someone who seems to reserve his best for international football.

Kasper Hjulmand's men have only been beaten twice since football returned from the pandemic, and they were both against Belgium. The goals have been flowing of late too, and they will want to get off to a fast start against the weakest team in Group B.

Finland head to Copenhagen on the back of three straight defeats - failing to score in the two most recent ones. They haven't won since a 2-1 victory against Bulgaria in November of last year, and Teemu Pukki might not be match-fit.

Take the value on Belgium

Bet 3: Back Belgium @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Belgium haven't had the ideal preparation for this tournament, as Kevin de Bruyne is injured and Eden Hazard isn't fit enough for 90 minutes, but even that, coupled with them being away from home tonight, I have to back them at the current price.

Russia edged out Bulgaria 1-0 in their final warm-up game, but prior to that they drew with a Poland side that didn't feature Robert Lewandowski, and lost 2-1 to Slovakia in World Cup Qualifying in March.

Roberto Martinez's team have only been beaten once since international football resumed, and since that 2-1 defeat to England, they have won seven and drawn two.

