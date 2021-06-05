The Daily Acca: Wales to kick off this 6/1 odds boost

Wales to head to the Euros on a high

Bet 1: Back Wales @ 3/4 - KO 17:00 BST

There will be 6,500 fans in the Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon and I expect them to give the Welsh enough of a lift to see them win their final warm-up friendly before the Euros.

Rob Page's side were beaten 3-0 in France on Wednesday, but they were down to 10 men for most of the game, and a loss against the World Champions can be forgiven.

Prior to that, Page has led Wales to a 1-0 victory over an improved, Czech Republic, and also a 1-0 friendly win over Mexico.

Albania are the visitors to Cardiff, and they are on a bit of a high at present. They won their League C Nations League Group, and have won two of their three World Cup Qualfiers.

Their opponents haven't been too hot though, not the ones they have beaten anyway, and they will likely come up short today.

Read in-depth verdicts from our expert betting writers in our mega team-by-team guide

CSA to prove too strong on their own patch

Bet 2: Back CSA @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 BST

The Brazilian Serie B season is still in its' infancy, so there isn't much to go on yet, but last year's form tells us that CSA are a big price to take the victory tonight.

The hosts lost their opening match of the campaign last weekend, but it was away from home, and on their own patch, they are usually pretty deadly.

In 2020, Bruno Pivetti's side just missed out on promotion, finishing in fifth place. They won 12 of their 19 on this ground - including a 2-1 victory over Sampaio Correa.

The visitors finished sixth last term, but they were beaten six times on their travels, and they were held at home by Goias in their first game of this season.

Serie B new-boys to record their first victory

Bet 3: Back Remo @ 10/11 - KO 23:00 BST

Remo are new to the Brazilian tier, and after blowing a 2-0 lead at CRB in their campaign opener to draw 2-2, they were then beaten 2-0 at home by Atletico Mineiro.

The latter are a heavyweight of Brazilian football, so I can excuse that loss, and Remo have a very winnable game tonight.

Brasil de Pelotas drew their only match of the new season last Friday, and they only finished in mid-table last year.

They only won four of 19 on the road, and they scored just 13 goals in total.