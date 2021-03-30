The Daily Acca: Wales to draw as part of this 12/1 treble
It's a 12/1 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with all three matches coming from the World Cup Qualifiers. Here are his selections:
Back The Draw in Wales v Czech Republic, Norway to Win, and Over 2.5 Goals in Slovakia v Russia @ an Odds Boost of 13.012/1
Points to be shared in Cardiff
Bet 1: Back The Draw in Wales v Czech Republic @ 11/5 - KO 19:45 GMT
The Welsh have coped okay so far without Ryan Giggs in the dugout, and while they were beaten in their Group E opener, it was away at Belgium.
Tonight they take on the Czech Republic, in what is likely a battle between the two teams who have the best chance of finishing as runners-up to the Belgians.
The visitors are an improved nation, and they travel to Cardiff with four point already on the board in this group - including a draw with Belgium at the weekend.
They will fancy their chances of beating Wales here, but I have this down as a draw. The hosts are a tough side to beat, and something like a 1-1 feels likely.
Norway to bounce back from poor defeat
Bet 2: Back Norway @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 GMT
Norway have had some mixed results of late, with the 3-0 home defeat to Turkey on Saturday being particularly poor.
They need to bounce back against Montenegro this evening, and with Erling Haaland in their ranks, they are more than capable of doing so.
The hosts are unbeaten in five - three of which were wins - but they didn't face anyone of Norway's calibre, and prior to this run they lost 2-1 at home to Luxembourg.
Goals to flow with Russia in town
Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Slovakia v Russia @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 GMT
Slovakia and Russia battle it out in Group H tonight and I am expecting at least three goals.
The Slovaks drew 2-2 with Malta at the weekend, and that was their third home game in five to see this selection land.
The Russians have opened up with back to back victories in this qualifying tournament, and both match had three goals or more. In fact, their last four outings have all gone Over 2.5.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 182pts
Returned: 146.43pts
P/L: -35.57pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
