The Daily Acca: Villa's FA Cup kids to be left exposed in this 17/2 treble

Wolves to progress in all Premier League tie

Bet 1: Back Wolves @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Wolves uncharacteristically blew a 3-1 lead at Brighton last week to draw 3-3 at the Amex - a result which extended their winless run to four games.

I expect them to get back on track this evening though, when they take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round at Molineux.

This competitions represents their best chance of qualifying for Europe next year, so I expect Nuno to take it relatively seriously.

The Eagles did beat Sheffield United when they were last in action, but it was their first success since December 6th, they were at home, and it was against that have taken just two points from 17 matches this season.

Villa kids to be taught a lesson

Bet 2: Back Over 4.5 Goals in Aston Villa v Liverpool @ 11/8 - KO 19:45 GMT

All the talk ahead of this FA Cup tie has been about the coronavirus outbreak in the Villa camp, and with the Midlands club set to field a team of mostly U23's, and with Dean Smith not in attendance, I am expecting a glut of goals for the visitors.

We can make a similar comparison to the Carabao Cup meeting between the pair last season, where Liverpool fielded their U23s due to other commitments. Villa won 5-0, and I very much doubt that their youth team is as strong as the Reds'.

There were nine goals between the two when they met in the Premier League earlier in this campaign, and while Juergen Klopp will too play some squad players, it will be the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri coming in.

Goals to flow at the Valley

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Charlton v Accrington Stanley @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

There is big value to be had at the Valley tonight, as I can't see why Over 2.5 Goals is odds-against for this League One fixture.

The hosts have seen three of their last four here end with three goals or more, with the scorelines being 3-2, 0-1, 5-2 and 2-2. They lost 2-0 at Hull on Saturday, but prior to that they had netted nine goals in three games - conceded six of their own.

The visitors drew 0-0 with Blackpool when they last played - which was back on December 19th. The goals have been flowing on the road though, with three of their last four away from home seeing this selection land.

