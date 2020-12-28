To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Villans to be heroes at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager - Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard is struggling to get the best from his players at present

There are some short priced favourites today, and Paul Robinson is opposing three of them in his 12/1 Daily Acca. Here are his selections:

- Back Aston Villa +1 Goal @ 6/5
- Back Everton +1 Goal @ 2/1
- Back Boavista & Draw @ 1/1

The Acca pays approximately 12/1

Chelsea's title hopes to be dealt another blow

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa +1 Goal @ 6/5 - KO 17:30 GMT

Aston Villa are flying this season, and with five wins out of six away from home, they are great value to avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were pretty woeful at the Emirates on Boxing Day, and they have now won just one of their last five in all competitions - losing three of their last four in the league.

Frank Lampard has some big decisions to make, with the first one being whether to drop Timo Werner. The German forward hasn't scored for the Blues since November 7th.

Injury-hit Toffees to stand tall

Bet 2: Back Everton +1 Goal @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

I have covered this match in full here, so click the link and read why I believe that Everton can get a result at home to Manchester City.

Sporting Braga to come up short

Bet 3: Back Boavista & Draw @ 1/1 - KO 21:00 GMT

Boavista are third from bottom in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, but they have drawn their last three games, and lost just one of their last six - a run that includes a 3-0 home win over Benfica.

Tonight they welcome Braga to Estádio do Bessa, and even money for them to earn a positive result is a decent bet.

The visitors may have won their last four in all competitions, but only two of those were in the league, and three of the four were on home turf.

On the road, Carlos Carvalhal's men have lost two of their five in the league this term, and they were beaten by Belenenses most recently.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 95pts
Returned: 76.8pts
P/L: -18.2pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

