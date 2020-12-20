The Daily Acca: Villa to spoil Big Sam's day

United to fail again at Old Trafford

Bet 1: Back Leeds +1 Goal @ 5/4 - KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United have won six from six away from home, but the best teams they faced during that run were Everton and West Ham, and at Old Trafford it's one victory from six in the Premier League.

The biggest take-away from United's home form is that they have managed just three goals this season, and their style of play just isn't suited to taking the game to an opponent.

Leeds put a couple of defeats behind them by beating Newcastle 5-2 during the week, and they have won three of their last five away from Elland Road.

Allardyce to get a reality check

Bet 2: Back Aston Villa @ 4/5 - KO 19:15 GMT

West Brom managed to hold Manchester City to a draw at the Etihad on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to save Slaven Bilić's job, and Sam Allardyce was swiftly installed as manager by the owners.

Allardyce is expected to improve the Baggies, but I think he will need a transfer window first, as the team is full of Championship players, in my opinion.

Aston Villa were held by Burnley on Thursday, but I am not too concerned by that, as it is on the road where they have excelled this season.

Dean Smith's men have won four of their five away from Villa Park, keeping four clean sheets in the process. Ross Barkley could be back following an injury, but even if not, the team should be strong enough to beat West Brom regardless.

PSG to be held at Lille

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Lille v PSG @ 5/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

We could be in for a title race in France for a change, as these two teams, along with Lyon and even Marseille all appear to be in the mix.

PSG are usually well clear by Christmas, but they have lost four of 15 fixtures this season, and they have won just two of their last five in Ligue One.

The hosts have only been beaten once this term - a shock 3-2 defeat at Brest - and at home it's 20 points from a possible 24.

I was tempted to tip a victory for Christophe Galtier's side, but with the draw being the same price, I am playing it slightly safer.

