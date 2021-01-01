The Daily Acca: Villa to hold United to complete a 47/1 treble

Rooney's Rams to be rolled over

Bet 1: Back Sheffield Wednesday @ 5/2 - KO 17:30 GMT

These two clubs are bigger than their current positions in the Championship, but they are both on an upward curve in recent weeks.

The Owls are the value for me, as I was expecting the odds to be closer than they are. Tony Pulis was sacked over Christmas, despite taking four points from his previous two games.

Neil Thompson stepped in on Tuesday, and he led the team to a 2-1 victory over an in-form, Middlesbrough.

Derby have won two of their last three games, and since Wayne Rooney took temporary charge, the Rams have recorded three victories from six.

They did lose to Preston on Boxing Day though, and I just think that, at the prices, the hosts are too big at 5/2.

Injury-hit Toffees to be held at home

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Everton v West Ham @ 12/5 - KO 17:30 GMT

The Toffees aren't far off even money to beat West Ham at Goodison Park, but with Richarlison, Lucas Digne and Allan all definitely missing, and James Rodriguez a doubt, I just can't see them taking the three points.

David Moyes' returns to his former employer with a near fully-fit squad, and while they had to play on the 29th and Everton didn't, Moyes was able to rest a couple of players.

The Hammers have lost just two of their last nine in the league, but three of their last four have ended all square, and they could be in for another draw here.

More dropped points for United at Old Trafford

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Man United v Aston Villa @ 3/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

Aston Villa have one of the best away records in the Premier League this season, and with United still stuttering at home, I like the chances of the draw in this game.

United needed an injury time deflected shot to beat Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday, and it was only their third home win out of eight this term.

Dean Smith's visitors held Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, extending their unbeaten run to five matches. On the road it's just one defeat from seven, with five of the other six resulting in victory.

