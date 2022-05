Everton to almost secure their safety

Bet 1: Back Everton @ 21/20 - KO 16:30 BST

Brentford's form has been turned around since Christian Eriksen was introduced into the first team, but they are away at an Everton team desperate for points, and I have to go with the hosts.

The Toffees are only two points clear of the relegation zone, and they will be aiming to get a win today that would leave them a single point from pretty much guaranteed safety.

Frank Lampard's men have won three of their last four at Goodison, and the other was a creditable 1-1 draw against Leicester.

The last time the Bees played away from home they lost 3-0 at Old Trafford, and they really don't have much to play for at the moment.

No slip-ups for Milan

Bet 2: Back AC Milan @ 4/5 - KO 17:00 BST

AC Milan are two wins away from the Scudetto and I don't expect them to make any mistake in their final home match of the campaign.

Atalanta are the visitors and they have dropped out of top four contention thanks to a yield of just five victories since the turn of the year. They are unbeaten in four, but they haven't faced any teams of note during that period, and two of them were draws.

Stefano Pioli's men will be aiming to pile the pressure on title rivals, Inter, who kick off after them, and they have held their nerve in recent weeks - winning all of their last four.

Inter to take it to the final day

Bet 3: Back Inter Milan @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 BST

If things go as I have outlined above, Inter Milan will start their game five points behind Milan, meaning a victory is required to take the title race to the final day.

Cagliari are the hosts and they need the points for survival. They are in 18th place, but they do have a game in hand over the team above them, and the gap is only two points.

That being said, they are a poor side who have lost four of their last five in front of their own fans. They shouldn't be able to threaten a title chasing club who absolutely need to win.