The Daily Acca: Vardy to party in this 15/1 shot

Baggies to be brushed aside at the London Stadium

Bet 1: Back West Ham @ 4/7 - KO 18:00 GMT

Sam Allardyce got his first win as West Brom manager on Saturday, but I think that his joy will be short-lived when his team travel to West Ham.

The Hammers made it three 1-0 wins in a row in all competitions at the weekend, with the returning Michail Antonio scoring the winner against the Clarets.

The Baggies are still a very poor team, for me, and they took advantage of a very out-of-sorts, Wolves. Prior to that they had been conceding goals for fun - and they did ship two at Molineux. If David Moyes' side are anywhere near their best, there is only one winner.

Sky Blues to beat the Royals

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 13/5 - KO 18:00 GMT

Reading started the season like a train, but they haven't been able to sustain it, and they are definitely there for the taking at present.

The Sky Blues have held their own since their promotion from League One, and on their last away outing, they ended a run of four without a win by beating Millwall at the Den.

Their away record is far from stellar, but it is improving - two wins from their last four on the road - and the Royals have lost two of their last three at the Madejski.

Lampard to be out-foxed

Bet 3: Back Leicester @ 19/10 - KO 20:15 GMT

If anyone has seen Chelsea play lately, you wouldn't make them the favourite to win at the King Power this evening, yet they are, and I am happy to take the inflated price on the hosts.

Leicester made it three from three in all competitions by beating an in-form, Southampton, on Saturday. Jamie Vardy came off with a suspected injury, but the vibes are that he is fit, and he will cause the Chelsea defence plenty of problems.

Frank Lampard has issues at the other end of the field though, as Timo Werner has failed to deliver since his big-money move, and it will be interesting to see if he is restored to the starting XI tonight.

It's also worth noting, that prior to their rather fortunate 1-0 win at Fulham, the Blues had lost three in a row on the road.