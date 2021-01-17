The Daily Acca: United's reality check to kick off this 13/1 treble

United's bubble to be burst at the champions

Bet 1: Back Liverpool @ 19/20 - KO 16:30 GMT

Immediately after Manchester United beat Burnley on I checked the odds for Liverpool to beat them on the Betfair Exchange and they were 2.0621/20 at the time. I wrote on Twitter (@paulrob1nson) that I felt it was a value bet and I stand by that still.

United have the best away record in the league, I certainly can't dispute that on a statistical basis. However, I can pour plenty of cold water on it from other angles.

So far this term their opponents have been Brighton, Newcastle, Everton, Southampton, West Ham, Sheffield United, Leicester and Burnley. As it stands today, only one of those teams (Leicester - who they drew with) are in the top four, and only two are in the top seven (Leicester and Southampton).

They were also very fortunate to win some of those games, with the trips to Brighton, Southampton and West Ham being the stand-outs in that regard.

Clearly Liverpool aren't at their best, and they do have some big injury misses, but their record at home is second to none, and they should be much shorter, in my opinion.

Since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017, they have played 67 times, won 55 and drawn 12 - with half of those draws coming before the end of 2017.

West Brom did hold them at Anfield last time, but that was a weird game, and I very much doubt that the Reds will be as poor as that again. It's also worth noting that Liverpool have won this fixture for the past two seasons - both by a two goal-margin.

Hodgson's Palace to frustrate City

Bet 2: Back Crystal Palace +2 Goals @ 13/10 - KO 19:15 GMT

I have covered this match in a full preview here and I have actually tipped a small bet on Palace to beat Man City at the Etihad.

For the purposes of the Daily Acca I am playing it slightly safer with the visitors +2 Goals on the handicap, so please check out the article for my in-depth thoughts and reasoning.

Inter's title hopes to be dealt a blow

Bet 3: Back Juventus @ 11/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

There is a mouth-watering clash in Serie A this evening that could have big ramifications when it comes to where the Scudetto will end up at the end of the season.

Juventus are going for their 10th in a row, but a poor start to the campaign has left them chasing and up-against it.

Four wins from their last five, aided by their rivals dropping points has gotten them back into the mix, and as things stand at the start of the day, they trail the leaders, AC Milan by seven points, Inter by four points and Roma by one point. Crucially, the Old Lady have a game in hand on the Milan clubs and two on Roma.

Today Andrea Pirlo's men travel to the San Siro to take on Inter, and while the hosts have a pretty formidable record there, I am always happy to back Juventus at odds of this nature.

Antonio Conte's side come into the game having lost at Sampdoria, drawn at Roma and needed extra time to beat Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia. Juve also went the distance in the cup on Wednesday, but they are actually unbeaten on the road this year - winning their last three, including a 3-1 success 11 days ago against AC Milan, in this stadium.

