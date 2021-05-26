The Daily Acca: United to help bring home this odds boosted treble

Holsten Kiel to endure defeat number three

Bet 1: Back Koln @ 4/6 - KO 17:30 BST

This is the Bundesliga 1/2 Play-off and in the first leg, I expect the top flight team to build a lead.

Koln won three of their last five matches to pull themselves out of the automatic drop zone, and that will give them plenty of momentum ahead of this fixture.

Holsten Kiel, meanwhile, were beaten in their final two fixtures, and they missed out on automatic promotion by a mere two points.

Given that they are at home, are the team in the higher division and have the better recent form, I just can't see past a Koln victory today.

United to see off Villarreal

Bet 2: Back Manchester United @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 BST

To the Europa League Final now and I think that Manchester United are a decent price to win the match inside of the 90 minutes.

Villarreal have enjoyed a kind run to the final, as after coming through a weak looking group, they have only had to face Salzburg, Dynamo Kiev, Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal in the knockout stage.

United have had it much tougher since narrowly missing out qualifying from their Champions League group. They have knocked out Real Sociedad, AC Milan, Granada and Roma.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær could be without the services of Harry Maguire tonight, and while that's a blow, I think he has enough quality at the other end of the pitch to see them through.

Rio Ave to be beaten by the red-hot Arouca

Bet 3: Back Arouca @ 9/5 - KO 21:45 BST

More Relegation/Promotion Play-offs now as Arouca are a big price to build a first leg lead against fellow Portuguese club, Rio Ave.

The hosts finished the second tier campaign in fine form - winning their last nine matches to shoot up the table into third place.

The visitors managed a final day win to avoid automatic relegation, but aside from that 2-1 success at Nacional, victories have been pretty scarce.

They had gone 11 without taking maximum points, and three of their last four ended in defeat.