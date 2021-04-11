The Daily Acca: United to deal Spurs a double blow in this odds boosted treble

Kane to move one step closer to the exit

Bet 1: Back Man United @ 31/20 - KO 16:30 BST

The big news for Spurs this week is that Harry Kane has reportedly inferred that if the team don't qualify for the Champions League, he will be looking for a move away from the club.

Given that both Liverpool and Chelsea won yesterday, this is now almost a must-win for Tottenham, but unfortunately for them and their supporters, I am expecting the three points to head back north.

Manchester United will be one of the main suitors for Kane if he does leave Spurs, so the added bonus of winning here is that it possibly increases their chances of landing their long-term target.

United are the only team not to have lost on the road this season, and they ended a run of four straight away draws by beating Man City in their last Premier League away fixture.

Blades to deepen Arsenal's wounds

Bet 2: Back Sheffield United & Draw @ 13/20 - KO 19:00 BST

Paul Heckingbottom hasn't been able to cut much ice since he took over from Chris Wilder on an interim basis, but he's had three tough away fixtures to navigate, and they ran both Chelsea and Leeds pretty close.

The Blades are back on home soil today, and they are up against an Arsenal side that are at a pretty low ebb.

Mikel Arteta's men were woeful in their 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool last weekend, and they could only draw with Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday. Prior to those two matches they had to come back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with West Ham, and on the Thursday before, they lost 1-0 at home to Olympiakos.

No worries for Atalanta at Fiorentina

Bet 3: Back Atalanta @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 BST

Atalanta are a short price to win in Florence this evening and I think that they will justify it.

The visitors are battling for a Champions League place, as they currently occupy fourth position in Serie A. It's pretty tight between third, fourth and fifth though, and Lazio in sixth can't be ruled out either as they have a game in hand.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men have won their last three in the league, and seven of their last eight - their only defeat was a 1-0 loss at champions elect, Inter.

Away from home it's four wins from their last five - keeping clean sheets in all four of the victories. Fiorentina aren't the force of old - they are down in 15th - and they have been beaten in three of their last five on this ground.

