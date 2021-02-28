The Daily Acca: United to beat Chelsea in this 18/1 shot
Paul Robinson is pushing the boat out today with an OddsBoosted 18/1 Daily Acca that begins with an away win at Stamford Bridge. Here are his selections:
Solskjær to see off Tuchel again
Bet 1: Back Man United @ 5/2 - KO 16:30 GMT
On the face of it, Thomas Tuchel has done very well since he joined Chelsea, but I have watched plenty of their games, and they don't look that great to me.
They will enjoy plenty of possession against United this afternoon, but that will play into the visitors' hands, and I think they are overpriced to get the win.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men excel on the break and it's worth noting that they played Tuchel's PSG four times in the last two years, and the head to head was two each. Without trying to offend Chelsea fans, the French champions are a better team than they are.
Expect goals at Bramall Lane
Bet 2: Back Over 3.5 Goals in Sheffield United v Liverpool @ 8/5 - KO 19:15 GMT
Sheffield United's rally has come to an end, and they are now all but down. They aren't the kind of team to throw in the towel though, so I wouldn't expect them to wave the white flag today.
Liverpool have really struggled of late, but away from home they have played pretty well. They beat Spurs 2-1 and West Ham 3-1, and were very good for the most part in the 3-1 loss at Leicester. Jurgen Klopp's men also won 2-0 at Leipzig in the Champions League.
I certainly wouldn't rule out the Blades from scoring today, especially with Jordan Henderson the latest centre half casualty. The Reds will be hard to deal with going forward though, and four goals or more appears to be a real possibility.
Plenty of goals at Stadio Olimpico
Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Roma v AC Milan @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 GMT
These two teams progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League in the week, but their Serie A results have been indifferent in recent weeks, and they both could really do with winning tonight.
Hopefully that should lead to an attacking game with plenty of goals, and the recent stats are in our favour anyway.
The hosts are on a run of four straight home matches to go Over 2.5 in the league, and seven of Milan's 11 away fixtures this term have followed suit. They also scored at least twice in 10 of those 11 outings.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 153pts
Returned: 128.09pts
P/L: -24.91pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
