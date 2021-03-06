The Daily Acca: Tykes to be in seventh heaven in this 13/2 Championship treble
Barnsley to make it a magnificent seven
Bet 1: Back Barnsley @ 4/5 - KO 15:00 GMT
There is no stopping Barnsley at present and the 3-1 win at an in-form, QPR was their sixth on the bounce.
The Tykes haven't been beaten in the Championship since a 1-0 loss at Watford on January 19th.
Since then it's played eight, won six and drawn two, and they are scoring a fair amount of goals too.
The visitors this afternoon are Birmingham, and while they have taken four points from their last two games, they are a very poor side.
Bournemouth and Millwall have beaten them on their road outings of late, and a victory at Sheffield Wednesday, and a draw at Huddersfield is hardly strong form.
Great opportunity for Stoke
Bet 2: Back Stoke @ 11/20 - KO 15:00 GMT
Stoke have lost their last three matches, but it's been a tough fixture list of late for the Potters, and today they take on the rock bottom, Wycombe.
The Chairboys are five points adrift of the team above them, and 12 points from safety. They have lost their last two - both without scoring - and they have been beaten in six of their last eight away from home.
Prior to the 2-1 defeat by Swansea, Michael O'Neill's men had won their last two at home, and they should be able to return to winning ways here.
Goals to flow at the Liberty
Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Swansea v Middlesbrough @ 5/4 - KO 15:00 GMT
The goals have been flowing in matches involving Swansea and Middlesbrough at present, and I am keen to take the odds-against for Over 2.5 when they meet a the Liberty.
The Swans won 2-1 at Stoke in the week, and that was their third game in four to see this selection land.
Boro came from behind to win 2-1 at Coventry, and not many teams have beaten the Sky Blues at St Andrew's since they made it their temporary home.
Prior to that, Neil Warnock's side had four of six end with three goals or more, so it's not five of seven to go Over 2.5, and they have netted twice in each of their last two away from home.
Recommended bets
