The Daily Acca: Tuchel's Chelsea to concede as part of this 16/1 treble

Wolves' miserable run to continue

Bet 1: Back Southampton @ 11/5 - KO 17:30 GMT

I have done a full preview of this game here, so check out the link to read why I believe that the Saints are a good bet to win at Molineux in the FA Cup tonight.

No FA Cup clean sheet for Tuchel

Bet 2: Back Chelsea & BTTS @ 9/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Chelsea beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, which was their third win in a row under Thomas Tuchel. It was the first game they conceded in though, and I think that Barnsley can score against them at Oakwell.

The Tykes have performed above expectations this season, after only narrowly avoiding relegation last term. They are three unbeaten in all competitions, and they have won five of their last seven at home.

I fully expect the Premier League team to have too much class for them, but Tuchel might not play a full strength XI here, and the hosts are certainly capable of a goal.

Andrew Atherley has a different opinion though.

Levante to put themselves in the driving seat

Bet 3: Back Levante & Draw @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

This is the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final tie between Athletic Club and Levante, and I am backing the visitors to avoid defeat in Bilbao.

Levante haven't lost a game of football since a 2-1 defeat at Villarreal on January 2nd. Since then they have played nine times, winning six and drawing three. Prior to that Villarreal loss, only Barcelona had beaten them in their previous 11 outings too.

The hosts beat Real Betis on penalties to get this far, and they too have been in good form of late. That being said, they have won just three of their last seven at home, and I have to oppose them here.

