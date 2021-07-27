The Daily Acca: Top flight teams to win in the Brazilian Cup

Criciuma to prove no match for Fluminense

Bet 1: Back Fluminense @ 8/13 - KO 23:15 BST

We are down to the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil, and Fluminense look like a safe bet to build a first leg lead at home to a team that are two divisions below them.

Criciuma may well be third in Serie C, but that level isn't a patch on what Flu ply their trade at. Their backers will point to the fact that they have already knocked out teams from higher leagues - Ponte Preta and America Mineiro, but at this stage of the competition, the big boys take it more seriously.

The hosts have lost their last two Serie A matches, but they were only narrow 1-0 defeats to decent opponents - including the league leaders. Tonight should be a much easier task for the team who are currently 11th in the table.

Scolari's Gremio to see off Vitoria

Bet 2: Back Gremio @ 20/23 - KO 01:30 BST (Wed)

Another Copa do Brasil tie now, and again I am backing the team in Serie A to beat a side that are in a lower-league.

Luiz Felipe Scolari has recently taken over at Gremio, and he has already improved their results. After a terrible start to their campaign, the Porto Alegre based club have now lost just one of their last five in all competitions - winning twice.

The visitors are Serie B's, Vitoria, and they are only 15th in that division. Their record on the road is pretty dire too - taking just one point from their last five away from home.

CSA to take it to Botafogo

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Botafogo v CSA @ 23/20 - KO 01:30 BST (Wed)

Into league action from Brazil now, and I am expecting goals at both ends in this Serie B clash.

Botafogo were relegated from the top division last term, and they are only 12th after 13 games at this lower level.

CSA are one place above them in 11th, but they are in better form. They have won three of their last five - losing just once.

Goals have been a feature of their matches, and this selection has landed in five of their last eight - scoring six goals across their last three away games.

The hosts, meanwhile, have been pretty free-scoring at home, but after keeping three clean sheets initially, they have recently conceded three to Cruzeiro and two to Goias.

