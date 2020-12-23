The Daily Acca: Toffees to progress in the Carabao Cup
Paul Robinson is aiming to sign off for Christmas with a 14/1 Daily Acca win, which includes a place in the last four of the League Cup for Everton. Here are his selections:
- Back Sassuolo @ 17/10
- Back Over 2.5 Goals in AC Milan v Lazio @ 8/11
- Back Everton @ 11/5
The Acca pays approximately 14/1
Sassuolo to get the verdict in Genoa
Bet 1: Back Sassuolo @ 17/10 - KO 19:45 GMT
Sampdoria have won their last two games, but they face a tougher test tonight, against a team that has excelled away from home.
The visitors were narrowly beaten at home by leaders, AC Milan, last time, but on the road they are unbeaten in six this term - four wins and two draws.
Claudio Ranieri's hosts have already been beaten in three of their six home matches this season, and this could be defeat number four.
Goals to flow at the San Siro
Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in AC Milan v Lazio @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 GMT
Milan's lead at the top has been cut to a single point, following dropped points against both Parma and Genoa, recently.
Lazio are only eighth this year, but the gap to third is just three points, and they beat Napoli at the weekend.
I am expecting goals in this one, with Milan's last four Serie A matches ending with at least three being scored. The same can be said for three of Lazio's last five, and away from home they have netted nine times across their four most recent outings.
United to suffer a rare away reverse
Bet 3: Back Everton @ 11/5 - KO 20:00 GMT
Everton and Manchester United meet for a place in the last four of the Carabao Cup, and I think that the Toffees are a shade overpriced to win the game.
Carlo Ancelotti's men have won their last three matches - beating Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal. They will need to be at or near their best to beat United, but 11/5 is generous.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side have won every away game they have played this season, bar two in the Champions League.
They haven't all been plain-sailing though, and Everton underperformed when this fixture in the league finished 3-1 to the visitors.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 93pts
Returned: 61.28pts
P/L: -31.72pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
