The Daily Acca: Toffees for Valentines' in this 25/1 treble

Take Leeds to upset the odds

Bet 1: Back Leeds @ 3/1 - KO 16:30 GMT

Leeds travel to the Emirates this afternoon with three wins from their last four matches, and while they haven't proved to be the most consistent side this season, they are definitely worth backing at odds of 3/1.

Arsenal were beaten at Aston Villa last weekend, and that came on the back of the 2-1 defeat at Wolves. Mikel Arteta's men are currently on a run of five without a loss at home, but three of those were draws, and prior to that they had a return of zero points from four games.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have won on their last two away outings - at Newcastle and Leicester - and they added to victories at West Brom, Everton, Aston Villa and Sheffield United, this season.

Fulham's resistance to come to an end

Bet 2: Back Everton @ 1/1 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Toffees are without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and they did have to play 120 minutes of non-stop football against Spurs in the week, but at even money to beat Fulham at home, I can't not back them.

Scott Parker's visitors have improved since the opening part of the season, but they still haven't won in the league since November - a run of 12 matches.

Many of those have ended all square, but time is running out for the Cottagers, and they have to start being more adventurous soon.

That could play into the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's side, who have scored eight goals across their last two outings, and they look primed to win their first league match at Goodison in 2021.

Inter to take advantage of Milan's slip

Bet 3: Back Inter & BTTS @ 9/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Inter exited the Coppa Italia to Juventus in midweek, as they failed to turn around a 2-1 first leg defeat, but they are flying in Serie A, and can move to the top with a victory over Lazio tonight.

City-rivals, AC Milan, were beaten 2-0 at Spezia yesterday, giving Inter that extra impetus ahead of this match, and Antonio Conte's men won't need a second invitation to take advantage.

It's won't be easy as Lazio have won six on the bounce in the league, but it's just two away victories from their last five on the road, and they lost 3-2 to AC Milan on this ground, during that run.

I can definitely see the visitors scoring here, but Inter should have too much firepower for them.

