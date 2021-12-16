The Daily Acca: Title contenders to cruise to victory

Chelsea to keep the back door shut

Bet 1: Back Chelsea to Win to nil @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Everton couldn't build on their 2-1 victory over Arsenal last weekend as they were beaten 3-1 at Crystal Palace. Things don't get any easier tonight, as they travel to Stamford Bridge, and despite Chelsea's defence leaking goals, I just can't see the visitors finding the net.

Under Thomas Tuchel, the Blues have been defensively sound - and that is understating it. However, in recent weeks, their opponents have been getting some joy at that end of the field, and they are now five without a clean sheet in all competitions.

This is a great opportunity for them to get back on track though, and I have this one down as being another 1-0 or 2-0, which have been a staple under Tuchel.

A long night for Newcastle

Bet 2: Back Liverpool & Over 3.5 Goals @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

Things are yet to really work out for Eddie Howe at Newcastle, and he must be counting down the days until the transfer window opens.

They were beaten 4-0 at Leicester on Sunday, and they now have to play Liverpool and both Manchester clubs. It really is difficult to imagine them being competitive against the Reds this evening, as Newcastle's weakest link is the defence.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been scoring goals for fun this season, and this should be the game where they get their eye back in after a couple of 1-0 victories.

Take the value on Sampdoria

Bet 3: Back Sampdoria @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish in the Coppa Italia, and Sampdoria are a big price to beat Torino at home tonight.

Only one place separates the two in Serie A, and Sampdoria put two defeats behind them by beating their local rivals at the weekend.

Torino's recent away record is pretty wretched - just one point from their last possible 15, scoring just the one goal. It's also worth noting that they were beaten 1-0 here last season.