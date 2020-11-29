To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Tight games in the Premier League

Tottenham manager - Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho will be desperate to get a result at his old club

A 19/1 Daily Acca is being offered up by Paul Robinson today, and it all kicks-off at Stamford Bridge. Here are his selections:

- Back The Draw in Chelsea v Tottenham @ 5/2
- Back The Draw in Arsenal v Wolves @ 9/4
- Back Roma +1 Goal @ 4/5

The Acca pays approximately 19/1

Spurs to hold Chelsea at the Bridge

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Chelsea v Tottenham @ 5/2 - KO 16:30 GMT

Chelsea and Tottenham are the two form teams in the Premier League and I am finding it hard to split them at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho will go to his old club with a game-plan, and that will be to soak up the Chelsea pressure and exploit their far from solid defence on the break.

The hosts have improved at the back, but I am still not sold on them, and their improvement has come during a relatively kind run of fixtures.

More dropped points for Arsenal

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Arsenal v Wolves @ 9/4 - KO 19:15 GMT

Both Arsenal and Wolves would have expected to be higher in the table at this point, and I can't see either of them making a big move up the standings after today's game.

The Gunners made it four wins from four in the Europa League on Thursday, but in the Premier League, it's just one win in five - three of which ended in defeat.

Wolves don't have any European distractions this term, but they haven't quite been at their best this year. They drew with Southampton last weekend, and that was their second draw from their last four games.

Roma to get a result in Naples

Bet 3: Back Roma +1 Goal @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Napoli were beaten at home by AC Milan last Sunday, and while it's still been a fairly decent start to the season for Gennaro Gattuso's men, they are far too short in the betting at home to Roma tonight.

Paulo Fonseca's side come into the game on the back of five straight wins in all competitions. They are fourth in Serie A, and that's having played one less fixture than the teams in second and third.

They are yet to lose a match this year, as their sole 'defeat' was the game in which the points were awarded to Verona. On that basis, they appear to be a solid bet to avoid defeat at odds of 4/5.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 74pts
Returned: 55.8pts
P/L: -18.2pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Recommended bets

Back The Draw in Chelsea v Tottenham @ 5/2
Back The Draw in Arsenal v Wolves @ 9/4
Back Roma +1 Goal @ 4/5

The Acca pays approximately 19/1

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

