The Daily Acca: Three Lions to spearhead this 14/1 odds boost
Paul Robinson is expecting Gareth Southgate to get the big calls right against the Germans, and his Daily Acca has been boosted to 14/1. Here are his selections:
Back England to Win, Over 2.5 Goals in Sweden v Ukraine, and Under 1.5 Goals in Remo v Sampaio Correa @ an Odds Boost of 15.014/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 14/1 from 12/1. Click the link above to gain access.
A back three for England to prove the key
Bet 1: Back England @ 7/5 - KO 17:00 BST
There is sure to be a bit of uproar when Jack Grealish isn't named in the England starting XI today, but the rumoured team has him on the bench, and for the sake of this game, I have to agree.
Playing three at the back is vital for the Three Lions against a German side that relies on their wing-backs. Portugal didn't adapt and they were blown away 4-2, whereas Hungary did, and they were unlucky not to win.
Given the criticism towards his perceived negativity already, Gareth Southgate absolutely has to deliver a victory against the Germans, and assuming he plays three at the back, I think he will.
Goals to flow in Glasgow
Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Sweden v Ukraine @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 BST
The Swedes have impressed so far at Euro 2020, taking seven points from their three group matches, finding their scoring boots against Poland in their final game.
Opponents, Ukraine, were one of the teams who qualified with three points, and that was a narrow 2-1 victory over North Macedonia. They did run the Dutch close in their opener, but I think that was more Holland letting them back in the game, more than anything else.
I am expecting goals at Hampden Park tonight, which is something that has been a feature of the last 16 so far. Two of Ukraine's three have seen this selection land, and the Swedes have looked quite impressive when they have been on the attack.
Another tight match from Brazil
Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Remo v Sampaio Correa @ 5/4 - KO 01:30 BST (Wed)
We finish in Brazil's Serie B for a clash between Remo and Sampaio Correa that looks set to be a low-scoring affair.
The hosts are new to the second tier following their promotion from Serie C, and they have won just one of their six matches. The last three have all been draws though, and three of their last five have all ended with one goal or fewer scored.
The visitors are up in fourth place having taken 12 points from a possible 21, and they head to Remo having kept two clean sheets on the bounce. They have played three times on the road this term, and the scores have been 0-0, 1-0 and 0-0.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 264pts
Returned: 240.32pts
P/L: -23.68pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
