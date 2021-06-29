The Daily Acca: Three Lions to spearhead this 14/1 odds boost

A back three for England to prove the key

Bet 1: Back England @ 7/5 - KO 17:00 BST

There is sure to be a bit of uproar when Jack Grealish isn't named in the England starting XI today, but the rumoured team has him on the bench, and for the sake of this game, I have to agree.

Playing three at the back is vital for the Three Lions against a German side that relies on their wing-backs. Portugal didn't adapt and they were blown away 4-2, whereas Hungary did, and they were unlucky not to win.

Given the criticism towards his perceived negativity already, Gareth Southgate absolutely has to deliver a victory against the Germans, and assuming he plays three at the back, I think he will.

Goals to flow in Glasgow

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Sweden v Ukraine @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 BST

The Swedes have impressed so far at Euro 2020, taking seven points from their three group matches, finding their scoring boots against Poland in their final game.

Opponents, Ukraine, were one of the teams who qualified with three points, and that was a narrow 2-1 victory over North Macedonia. They did run the Dutch close in their opener, but I think that was more Holland letting them back in the game, more than anything else.

I am expecting goals at Hampden Park tonight, which is something that has been a feature of the last 16 so far. Two of Ukraine's three have seen this selection land, and the Swedes have looked quite impressive when they have been on the attack.

Another tight match from Brazil

Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Remo v Sampaio Correa @ 5/4 - KO 01:30 BST (Wed)

We finish in Brazil's Serie B for a clash between Remo and Sampaio Correa that looks set to be a low-scoring affair.

The hosts are new to the second tier following their promotion from Serie C, and they have won just one of their six matches. The last three have all been draws though, and three of their last five have all ended with one goal or fewer scored.

The visitors are up in fourth place having taken 12 points from a possible 21, and they head to Remo having kept two clean sheets on the bounce. They have played three times on the road this term, and the scores have been 0-0, 1-0 and 0-0.

