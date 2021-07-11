The Daily Acca: Three Lions to roar at Wembley

No more years of hurt

Bet 1: Back England @ 13/8 - KO 20:00 BST

So here we finally are. One year later than expected and 55 years later than hoped, it's the Final of Euro 2020 and England are involved.

The Three Lions take on Italy at Wembley, in what should be a tightly contested game. Both teams have impressed in this tournament, but England have grown as it's progressed, while the Italians have been pretty consistent.

Roberto Mancini's men were fortunate to get past Spain in the semis, and they had a much harder game than what Gareth Southgate's side had - despite the fact that both went to extra time.

Home advantage is something to remember here too, and at 13/8, England are slightly overpriced to finally bring it home.

Champions to concede again

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Flamengo v Chapecoense @ 13/10 - KO 22:15 BST

Flamengo's title defence hasn't gone to plan so far, and while they are the short priced favourites to win tonight, it has to be noted that they have lost three of their last four outings.

Chapecoense have struggled since their promotion back to the Brazilian top flight, and they are yet to record a victory yet - four draws and six defeats.

I do expect them to grab a goal however, as all five of their away games this term have seen both teams to score backers collect, and the hosts have conceded goals in each of their last three at home.

Corinthians' unbeaten run to come to an end

Bet 3: Back Fortaleza @ 23/20 - KO 00:30 BST (Mon)

The selection are fifth in Brazil's Serie A, having taken 18 points from their 10 matches to date. They have won two of their last three, scoring seven goals across those two victories.

Corinthians travel to the Castelão tonight on a six match unbeaten run, but four of those were draws, and they are struggling to put the ball in the net.

Against a free-scoring Fortaleza side, it could be a tough ask for the visitors to avoid defeat here.

